Stunning New Black Desert Mobile Trailers Make It Really Hard To Believe It’s A Smartphone Game

There is no denying that the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online has arguably one of the most amazingly intricate character customisation systems in-game. When developer Pearl Abyss made the announcement for a mobile rendition appropriately titled Black Desert Mobile, fans were excited to see exactly how the beauty of the PC game would translate to smart devices. Turns out, unrealistically stunning.

With the latest trailer unveiled, it would not be difficult to make fans believe that this was a mobile game. The characters detailed could easily be seen on a PC or console platform, making the impending release all of the more exciting. As of today, the pre-registration for the upcoming mobile title is open in Korea and the kick off the events, they’ve shown off a few new trailers to show off the different classes.

In addition to the class teasers, you can also see the intricate character customisation that one would expect from a Black Desert game in the first video. Keep in mind, this is a mobile title! We say that, because it really is hard to believe. Check out the trailers below:

Black Desert Mobile will fully launch in Korea for iOS and Android devices. As of yet, there hasn’t been any word one whether or not it will be seeing a Western release, though it is likely. As far as the main game, Black Desert Online, it is currently available for PC, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release set for 2018.