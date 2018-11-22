The Black Friday $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim Bundle Deal Has Returned

Why haven’t you picked up the $200 PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Marvel Spider-Man bundle yet? There has been ample opportunity over the last several days and you know you want one. Well, lucky for you that Walmart just got them back in stock. Grab it here while you can as the deal includes free store pickup only at the time of writing. Don’t miss the deal this time because it’s guaranteed to sell out again.

When that happens, keep tabs on the links below for a restock.

• Walmart (they also have the DualShock 4 on sale for $39)

• Amazon (Amazon DualShock 4 deal)

• GameStop (GameStop DualShock 4 deal)

• BestBuy (Best Buy DualShock 4 deal)

On a related note, if you do get the PlayStation Spider-Man bundle, you’ll need take advantage of the $39.99 deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. The deal only comes around once a year during the week of Black Friday, and there’s always a chance that this year will be the last year Sony offers it. In fact, we thought that might be the case this time around, but we were delighted when Sony delivered. That having been said, keep in mind that these memberships are stackable — you can buy multiple memberships and they will activate in succession.

The deal is live right now via Walmart, and you might be able to save an additional $10 on the price of each membership when you create a new account and use the code ELLEN10 at checkout, though the deal is limited to the first 50,000 uses so it may have ended. Definitely worth a shot though. You can also get the membership for $39.99 via Amazon.

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Walmart/Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

