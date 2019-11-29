Black Friday Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Only on PlayStation 4 Bundles are Back

Yesterday, many retailers sold out of the two big deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, but they were restocked in several places for Black Friday proper. At the time of writing, you can get the the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle here at Best Buy and here at GameStop for $299. If / when they sell out again today, keep tabs on Amazon and Walmart for restocks.

The 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is currently back in stock at Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop for $199.99. Some of the other big PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 (MSRP) / $29.99 CAD (MSRP), including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19. PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 (MSRP) / $9.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $19.99 (MSRP) / $19.99 CAD: Some of the best deals on PlayStation games can be found in Walmart’s $30 / $25 / $20 / and $15 or less tiers. You can also find some solid discounts here at Best Buy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare with 2XP Bonus (Walmart Exclusive) for $38. This deal is live at Walmart.

PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.This deal is available here at Walmart.

PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $349.99 (MSRP) / $379.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two popular PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR. This deal is available here at Best Buy.

PS Gold Headset for $69.99 (MSRP) / $89.99 CAD (MSRP) in all available colors, regularly $99.99 (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP): This deal is available here at Amazon (use the dropdown to select colors).

DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 (MSRP) / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). This deal is available here at Walmart for $38.99. The Black DualShock and Fortnite NeoVersa bundle is also available for $39.

25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2. Skip this deal because you can get a better one on eBay now. You might want to keep tabs on this Amazon link as well because they might offer a deal at $39.99 or below.

Additional Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals on games, and accessories can be found at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.