Black Friday Walmart Deals: PlayStation 4 And Xbox One Bundles For $200

Black Friday will be here before we know it and it’s the perfect chance to stock up on those holiday gifts for loved ones at a fraction of the cost. For those looking to score a sweet deal on a new console – whether as a gift or a new addition to the home – Walmart has a few ideas on how to make that happen with both systems available in awesome bundles for a much lower cost.

Xbox One

There are a few bundles that will be available, including an Xbox One S 1TB deal that includes Minecraft for $199. For those looking for a more powerful system, there’s also an Xbox One X 1TB console for sale for $399, which is 100 bucks off of the normal retail price!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is also a sweet deal on Xbox One controllers – including color options – for $39 a piece, with a special deal on Xbox Live for 3-months at $12.50.

PlayStation 4

For those looking to get into the Spider-Man adventure that everyone keeps talking about, there’s an incredible Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 1TB bundle available for $199. Additionally, the VR headset and Astro Bot bundle is also available for the same price, with DualShock controllers lowered to $39 each.

Nintendo

If you’re looking for a Switch or a new handheld, there are also a few few bundles for Nintendo fans as well. According to Walmart, there is a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299, with a Super Mario Maker Edition Nintendo 2DS available for the low price of $79.

Retro

Feeling less “this gen” and looking for a more retro experience? You can score the Pack-Man or Galaga Retro Arcade machine – 46.5′ tall – for $249 each!

The sale will be going live on November 22nd and ending on November 23rd, so if there’s a deal you were hyped for – mark those calendars!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.