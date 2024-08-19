Black Myth: Wukong Is The 55th Best Game of 2024 According to Metacritic Data

At the moment of writing this, 54 critic reviews have been posted for the PC version of Black Myth: Wukong, August’s big release which is out this week. The scores of these 54 reviews average out to an 82, and right now Metacritic ranks it as the 55th best game of 2024. Now, some of the games ahead of it include remasters, DLC, and games with a small sample size reviews. In other words, when you filter these out, it is no doubt higher. Nonetheless, it’s a strong reception for the game, though the score suggests it is unlikely to be in many Game of the Year conversations come the end of the year.

Right now, there is no score for the PS5 version, which could hypothetically be better or worse due to things like performance differences. And of course, the score could change over the coming days and weeks as more reviews are posted, but at this point it shouldn’t deviate from the low 80s.

About the Game:

“Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.”

Release Date: August 20 via PC and PS5

For those that don’t know, Black Myth: Wukong is set to be the junior effort from China-based developer Game Science. Its previous games include 2015’s 100 Heroes and 2017’s Art of War: Red Tides. At least in the west, this set to be, by far, its biggest profile release. And judging by the quality of the game, and its reception so far, is set to put the developer on the map in the west in a major way.

