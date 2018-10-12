‘Black Ops 4’ Blackout Can Be Played in Split-Screen

Split-Screen seems to be a rarity these days but luckily for those Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 fans, the ability to couch-it-up with your squad is available which is perfect – because that Blackout mode? The best for couch co-op.

Though the game only went live for everyone when that clock struck midnight, a few got into the game early when the servers went live yesterday. Because of that, those who haven’t had a chance to dive in yet have the ability to see some of the features Black Ops 4 has … including that beautiful split-screen:

Since Battle Royale is so huge right now in the gaming community, the ability to enjoy Blackout through various different means is awesome. Teaming up with a squad you trust is the best, and it’s good to see that Blackout offers that for both local and online players.

For those that might be unfamiliar with Blackout, Treyarch describes the new mode as “the Black Ops universe comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings in an all-out survival and elimination experience.”

Just like any other Battle Royale mode, players will drop down onto their desired place on the map and be forced to immediately scrounge for good gear. Build up, build fast, and survive! That’s the name of the game in Blackout and the new mode has been met with pretty positive reviews since it left beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

