‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Crushing ‘Fortnite’ Twitch Viewership

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out, it’s no surprise to really anyone that the attention be taken away from other games in a similar genre. With the latest shooter also featuring a Battle Royale mode for the first time, understandably the spotlight has shifted away from Fortnite – at least for now.

At the time this article was written, here’s where the battle of the Battle Royales stand – at least in the Twitch-verse:

Fortnite has been the game to beat since Epic Games launched their free-to-play Battle Royale mode and the title itself has continued to smash through records left and right since then. Though the dethroned spot may only be temporary, we’re excited to see even more Battle Royale options out there for those that enjoy this particular mode of play.

Just like any other Battle Royale mode – and Fortnite in particular, players will drop down onto their desired place on the map and be forced to immediately scrounge for good gear. Build up, build fast, and survive! That’s the name of the game in Blackout and the new mode has been met with pretty positive reviews since it left beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”

As far as Fortnite goes, that game is also available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices!