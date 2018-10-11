‘Black Ops 4’ Zombies Easter Eggs To Remain Locked Until Release Day

Within just a matter of hours, we’ll be able to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and all the multiplayer madness it brings, across traditional multiplayer modes, the new Blackout Battle Royale mode and three separate Zombies campaigns, with more to come. But as much fun as we have tomorrow night, there’s one thing we won’t be able to do — hunt down Zombies Easter Eggs.

Now, don’t worry, they’ll still be there. But over on Reddit, the developers at Treyarch confirmed that they won’t be unlocked in the game right away when it releases. Instead, they’re going to make them available slightly later than that.

Here’s the full post from the developer:

With the release of Black Ops 4 marking ten years of Treyarch Zombies, we know how important this moment is to our Zombies community. That’s why, in addition to launching with more Zombies experiences on Day One than any previous game in our history, the team is dedicated to releasing a steady stream of post-launch Zombies content via new features, special events, regular game updates, and more.

We also know how important it is for fans to discover the secrets hidden within each launch day experience together as a community. Therefore, in the spirit of doing everything we can to create a spoiler-free, 100% level playing field for Easter Egg hunters around the world, we’re trying something new for the first time: Black Ops 4 Zombies Easter Eggs will be enabled worldwide in Voyage of Despair, IX, Blood of the Dead, and Classified at 10AM Pacific Time on Friday, October 12.

We’ll be watching to see what you find on Friday.

Oh, and we’re cooking up something extra special for you…

Ain’t that swell?

It is good for the team to avoid spoilers that can’t get their hands on the game right away, but some fans may be crying foul over the fact that they can’t find Easter Eggs in the game right away. That said, this does add some long-term replay value to the game, along with whatever else the team has in mind.

As for this “extra special” component, your guess is as good as ours. But Treyarch has promised us more Zombies campaigns along with other surprises, so it could be something along those lines.

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will still have multiplayer fun galore when it launches officially on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.