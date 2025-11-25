Black Ops 7 Players Are Getting a Free Celebrity Skin Very Soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 players are getting a free skin next month. Black Ops 7 is finally here and it has been a bit divisive to say the least. There has, of course, been a lot of rivalry between Call of Duty and Battlefield this year, leading to some much-needed competition between both blockbuster franchises. However, the latest Call of Duty game appears to have struggled a bit. Black Ops 7 has received the lowest user reviews in the franchise on Metacritic and a very mixed consensus from critics. We have no idea how well the game has sold yet, but sales are reportedly down in the UK, Japan, and Spain compared to Black Ops 6 and Battlefield 6 as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, it was still the most-played game during its first weekend on the market, so it is still driving lots of engagement. The jury is still out on how Black Ops 7 will perform in the long run, especially with holiday sales historically playing a big part in Call of Duty’s success. However, Treyarch is doing a lot to keep players engaged and hopefully, lure in some new ones as well. In December, Black Ops 7 Season 1 will kick off, ushering in a ton of new content with new maps, modes, and the game’s first battle pass.

Black Ops 7 Gives Out Free Replacer Skin to All Players

As is per usual, cosmetic items will cost you, but things like maps and modes are free. However, Black Ops 7 is giving fans a nice treat this year. For everyone who owns Black Ops 7, they’ll get a free skin on December 4th, the start of Season 1. All players will receive The Replacer skin, modeled after actor Peter Stormare. The actor has been the official face of the Black Ops franchise since Black Ops 2, starring in live action commercials where he “replaces” regular people in their daily lives. The character will essentially fill in for someone at their work or normal life responsibilities while they are off playing Call of Duty.

Everyone who owns Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will get The Replacer Operator for free at the start of Season 01 on December 4 pic.twitter.com/uqdYroUOph — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 24, 2025

The Replacer was a playable character in Black Ops 6 last year for a price, but this year, everyone who owns the new release will get him for free. It’s a nice bonus for fans. While The Replacer is arguably a bit more goofy, he is a part of the Black Ops lineage and makes sense for the game despite Treyarch saying they’d scale back on whacky crossover skins with Black Ops 7. It’s unclear if players will need to do anything to redeem The Replacer skin, but he may just appear in your operator list on December 4th.

