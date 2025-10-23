Black Ops 7 Reveals More Remastered Maps, Nuketown, and New Zombies Map for Season 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is getting a ton of content as part of its first season of content. Although we’ll have to see how the full game shakes out, Treyarch is being extremely front-facing with fans when it comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and trying to apply as much fan feedback as possible. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is dialing back on its controversial skill-based matchmaking, removing disbanding lobbies, and making changes to things like aim-assist to appease veteran hard fans who have been vocally criticizing the franchise for the last five or six years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty has a bit of a reputation for letting issues fester until the community gets upset, but Black Ops 7 appears to be addressing many of the major problems that have been frustrating players for a while now. Some have attributed this to the game facing steep competition this year with Battlefield 6, but it also feels like Treyarch itself has been pushing harder to make a game that feels built with fans in mind. That’s somewhat essential when it is a direct sequel to one of the best games in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 Will Feature New Maps, Nuketown, and Much More

With all of that said, Treyarch has released a new video that outlines new content coming to Black Ops 7 in Season 1. The release date for Season 1 hasn’t been revealed, but it will likely hit at the end of November or early December, as is the case with most Call of Duty games. There will be 7 6v6 maps released during Season 1 and a new remastered version of Nuketwon 2025 on November 20th. There will be a mix of old and new maps, including remasters of Standoff and Meltdown. Treyarch is also adding a new scorestreak and 7 new weapons, including weapons from past Black Ops games.

Season 01 of #BlackOps7 will be the biggest post-launch content drop in our history, and we're just getting started. Get your first look in our new Dev Talk:



✅ 7 signature 6v6 maps

✅ 7 new & fan-favorite weapons (Maddox! 😍)

✅ 3 Zombies maps

✅ S01 remasters confirmed

✅ MP… pic.twitter.com/VoKWLqycLW — Treyarch (@Treyarch) October 23, 2025

There will also be modes added in Season 1, including the Black Ops favorite Sticks and Stones, Prop Hunt, and more. As for Black Ops 7 Zombies fans, there will be two new survival maps and a brand new round-based map added in Season 1. Needless to say, this is by far and away the biggest season Call of Duty has ever done. It’s kind of absurd how much free content there is this time around, and we don’t even know what the battle pass or skins in Black Ops 7 will look like yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!