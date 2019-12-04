Blair Witch PS4 Launch Trailer Revealed

Today, Blair Witch released onto PlayStation 4. And to celebrate the horror game coming to PS4, Polish developer Bloober Team has revealed a brand new launch trailer of the game, providing PlayStation players a glimpse at the horrors that await them if they step into the woods. As you may know, the latest horror game from Bloober Team released earlier this year on PC and Xbox One, but today is the first time it’s been available on PS4.

For those that don’t know: Bloober Team is the Polish studio that first gained recognition with Layers of Fear, and continued it’s rise towards the top of the horror genre with the equally terrific Layers of Fear 2 and Observer. All of its games are psychological horror experiences, and they are some of the best horror titles you’ll play this generation.

“Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch,” reads an official pitch of the game. “It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports of the game. However, Bloober Team’s previous titles have made the jump to Switch eventually, so presumably this one will as well.

Below, you can read more about why Blair Witch is a must-play for horror game fans, courtesy of our official review of the title:

“When Bloober Team revealed that they were making a game set in the universe made famous by the Blair Witch film franchise, fans got excited,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “After all, with the likes of Observer and the Layers of Fear series already coming out of the studio, there was no denying that they would be able to create something special in the Blair Witch universe, and that is exactly what they have done. The game may be on the shorter side, coming in at around five to six hours, but it packs in every bit of tense, psychological horror that one would expect from a Blair Witch game.”