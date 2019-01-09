‘Blaster Master,’ ‘Zelda II: Adventures of Link’ Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Although there are some things that could use tweaking, the Nintendo Switch Online service has kept its promise when it comes to delivering on-demand NES games. And next week will bring two more classics to the fold, including one that several The Legend of Zelda fans have been waiting for.

Starting on January 16, subscribers will be able to indulge in Zelda II: The Adventures of Link and Sunsoft’s first Blaster Master, joining the dozens of other games that are available on Nintendo Switch Online.

Although it’s much different in design than the original Legend of Zelda, Adventures of Link has attracted quite a fanbase with its side-scrolling action.

“Link returns to Hyrule to search for the Triforce and to awaken Zeldafrom an endless sleep. Embark on a quest to find the Triforce of Courage and save Hyrule from ruin. Learn magic spells, talk to people in towns to get clues, collect items to increase your power and explore six palaces where the underlings of the evil Ganon await you,” the company noted in its press release. The only thing missing here is the gold cartridge.

As for Blaster Master, it delivers exciting exploration action as you fight enemies both from inside a deluxe-sized vehicle and on foot. “It’s panic or perish as you blast through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking secret passages for an escape. Destroy the Plutonium Boss and his mutant cronies before these warlords destroy the earth. Load up your arsenal, and get ready for the final encounter!”

Fans have previously been able to enjoy Blaster Master Zero on the Switch, an effective reboot of the franchise from Inti Creates that has introduced a number of memorable side characters.

The classic NES games are part of the Nintendo Switch Online service, which you can subscribe to either monthly for $3.99; in a three-month tier for $9.99; or in a 12-month package for $19.99. It’s required to play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2 anyway, so it’s nice to have a bonus perk.

Nintendo Switch Online is available now.

