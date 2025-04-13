Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Editions Reveal a Helpful Quality of Life Improvement

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th, the console will feature several new games, as well as new versions of existing ones. On day one, Nintendo Switch 2 editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be made available. Players can expect the games to look prettier and run smoother, but those won’t be the only changes. Players can also expect compatibility with the Nintendo Switch App on mobile devices, through an option called Zelda Notes. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, some of the new Zelda Notes features were revealed, but one of the biggest has just now been confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new video from YouTuber Zeltik (via Nintendo Everything), Zelda Notes will feature a section called “Daily Bonus.” Each day, players will be able to use this to get one in-game bonus at random. Several options will be present, including Equipment Repairs. Basically, if players get this bonus on a given day, they’ll be able to repair weapons after they break! Weapon breakage has been a constant source of frustration for players since Breath of the Wild‘s release back in 2017, so getting this benefit is going to be a really big deal when it pops up.

weapon durability has been a hot topic since the release of breath of the wild

Zeltik went on to share several other Daily Bonus options that can appear each day, such as Energy Cell Recharge, and Bow Repairs. For players that decide to use Zelda Notes while they play, this could make the experience a little more enjoyable than it was on Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch App and Zelda Notes will not require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, so players can enjoy these features without having to pay anything extra.

In the video, Zeltik also highlighted several other improvements that will be available through the Switch App, including new dialog not present in the original game. Throughout both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, players will be able to find new Voice Memories, which will play recordings that offer new insight into various locations. In the video, Zeltik showcased Princess Zelda talking about the Temple of Time, as one example. As Zeltik points out, these Voice Memories could offer a deeper dive into the lore of both games.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On: The Successor I’ve Spent Years Waiting For

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be made available in several different ways when the new system launches. Physical versions will be sold in stores, but those who already own the Switch versions can instead purchase upgrades for each game individually. These upgrades will also be included as a “free” bonus to those that subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass.

Are you excited to play the Nintendo Switch 2 editions of these Zelda games? How do you feel about these quality of life improvements? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!