Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms New Realm for Next Free Update

When Disney Dreamlight Valley gets free updates, the game will often feature new Realms for players to visit, but that’s not always the case. In fact, the game has many characters that don’t have Realms based on their respective movies or franchises. However, it seems the game’s spring update will include a Realm based on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. Language surrounding the update seemed to hint that would be the case, but now we know for certain thanks to a new image shared by the game’s developers. The image shows a door to the new Realm, which will be located next to the one for Agrabah.

The Realm based on Agrabah was just added with the previous update, so players could be forgiven for assuming that there wouldn’t be another one added so soon. In a callback to the Alice in Wonderland movie, the door for the new Realm is much smaller than the rest. This could imply that players will need some kind of new shrinking potion to enter, or it could just be an aesthetic choice. The door does look like it’s still big enough to enter through, so there’s no way of knowing how things will play out. The door will feature an image of the Mad Hatter’s hat, and if you look closely at the image, a spade can be seen in the portal.

the new Realm door in disney dreamlight valley

A Realm based on Alice in Wonderland could be pretty exciting. The movie has a lot of distinctive locations and moments, so it will be interesting to see how that gets translated in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s possible Wonderland could bear some resemblance to the way that it appeared in the original Kingdom Hearts game, which also carried over some of the more iconic elements from the movie. There’s a good chance we’ll get a glimpse at what’s behind the door in a developer video ahead of the update’s release, but nothing has been announced.

The new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have a release date just yet. However, it appears that we’re getting close to an announcement, as the developers have been dropping hints about it “coming soon.” The hype cycle for the new update is in full swing, as we’ve also started to get some teases about the new Star Path. While not confirmed, the Star Path seems like it will have several rewards based on Alice in Wonderland.

While we’re clearly through the looking glass, there are still a lot of questions remaining about Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next update. Most notably, the developers have not confirmed which characters will be added to the game through this update. Alice and the Cheshire Cat seem to be the most likely possibilities, but there are plenty of other characters we could see, including the Mad Hatter and March Hare.

Are you excited for the new update to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What characters do you want to see added?