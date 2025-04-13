New York Times Strands Answers for April 13th

Feeling blue about today’s Strands puzzle? We got what you need, as we have everything to solve today, April 13th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a handful of hints and tips to help you out. Connections and Wordle deliver a fun word game experience but Strands does it with the nostalgic word search gameplay we know and love. With today’s theme, “Orange door hinge”, we have quite the brain teaser, as it’s connected in a weird way. Fortunately, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this is your first time playing The New York Times’ Strands’, the gameplay goes like this: You have to find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like websites or watches. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of websites, potential words would be YouTube or Facebook.

Today’s Strands theme is “Orange door hinge”.

With today, April 13th, unlike yesterday, the topic is tough to get with what’s given, though it becomes very obvious afterwards. The theme for today’s Strands is “Orange door hinge”. Obviously, the words don’t really make sense when written out, as it’s a very random thing. Sometimes, the context of the theme could be hinted at when you say it out loud. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is what the main theme is, essentially, when said out loud.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Color Rhymes.

As is the case with orange door hinge, these words all rhyme with a color, like Hello with Yellow or Spread with Red. If you want to know all the words in April 13th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Hello

Queen

Spread

Color Rhymes

Height

Flew

Plaque

Pilot

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.