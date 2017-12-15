Blazblue Cross Tag Battle Adds 4 New Characters

Just a week after the announcement of its official release date, more additions are rolling in for Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, a wild crossover fighting game created by Blazblue developers Arc System Works. The studio took to social media to announce the four new additions, before dropping a trailer featuring all of the in-game action that comes with them. Check out the trailer below:



All four new characters are from Blazblue: the gigantic Iron Tager, fan favorite Makoto Nanaya, v-No. 13-, and Es. They join six other Blazblue heroes, including Noel Vermillion and Hazama, filling out the title portion of the roster. Blazblue Cross Tag Battle includes heroes from several other franchises, including: Chie Satonaka and Yukiko Amagi from Persona 4; Ruby Rose and Weiss Schnee from RWBY; and the main characters of Under Night In-Birth, which include protagonists Hyde and Linne. The game will serve as something of an introduction to Under Night In-Birth to state-side audiences, as the game itself won’t be coming westward until next year. As shown in the first trailer, these characters seem to have similar moves as they did in Blazblue, with upgrades based on the game’s new mechanics that help create new combos and tag-team attacks.

Arc System Works is already making headlines on a regular basis with the hype that surrounds its most recent title, Dragon Ball FighterZ. It’s a huge act to follow, but with the sheer amount of playable favorites in Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, it looks like there’s going to be plenty to get excited over with the new game. The studio has consistently put out breakthrough fighting game titles for decades, including its original smash-hit, Guilty Gear.

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle will be released some time in 2018, and will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4.