BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Producer Wants To Add NieR: Automata Characters

Today marks the debut of Arc System Works’ dazzling 2D fighting game BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, which features a who’s who of combatants from such series as BlazBlue, Persona 4 and Rooster Teeth series RWBY. But it appears that the producer of the game wants to add even more superstars to the lineup, including a couple of familiar characters from the NieR universe.

While speaking with Forbes, producer Toshimichi Mori revealed that his desire is to get 2B and 9S from the hit Platinum Games title NieR: Automata into the game at some point. “As far as playing games go…recently, right? I’ve been playing NieR: Automata again. Of course, I beat it a while ago on PS4, but I saw it on Steam. On sale. That game is really well done. I’ve still got a lot to learn from it,” he said.

But then he added, “Hey, we should release 2B and 9S on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. Yeah, that would be good. I would want to play that. Should I ask them? Haha.”

Square Enix retains the rights to the NieR franchise and its characters, but it’s expressed interest in crossovers before, with Cloud appearing in Super Smash Bros. and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV coming to the Tekken 7 roster. So anything’s possible.

And while it sounded like a joke at first, Mori noted that he’s highly interested in bringing the characters over for real. “I mentioned it a little earlier, tol, but NieR. That would be an amazing project to work on,” he said. “2B and 9S would be amazing additions. Why didn’t I think of that sooner? I should try asking him (Yoko Taro, game director) though, really.

“But, having said all of that, and having created BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, if you go down the path of collaborations, it’s endless really. So, I still want to be very mindful of creating my own content. I hope you all stay tuned and look forward to what we make next.”

He didn’t mention the potential of DLC characters for the game just yet, but there’s always the possibility. This is especially true with how it digs into multiple universes and brings them together so beautifully. Anything’s possible.

We’ll let you know once something is made official on the crossover.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.

