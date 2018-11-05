Blizzard Having ‘Conversations’ About ‘Overwatch’ Console Cross-Play

With Sony finally caving in to demand and testing out certain features with cross-play support on other consoles and PC, it appears that several publishers are trying to work things out on their end as well — and that includes Blizzard.

Even though it wasn’t heavily talked about over the weekend during BlizzCon, it seems that game director Jeff Kaplan and company are looking into the possibilities of cross-play between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners for the game, though nothing is obviously finalized just yet.

This comes from a recent report via Eurogamer, in which Kaplan spoke at great length about the game. But when the subject of cross-play came up, he was surprisingly open about it.

“We’re super-excited about what’s going on with cross-play in all sorts of different games, from Rocket League to Fortnite, and we are constantly in discussions with the first-parties, Microsoft and Sony, to see where they’re at and gauge where their temperature is at,” Kaplan explained. “It’s something that would be very exciting for us to pursue.”

As for progress on Overwatch having cross-play, he simple noted, “We are definitely having conversations that we’re interested in the thought of it. It’s very complicated — from a technology standpoint, a game design standpoint, and from a business relationship standpoint.

“But we would be excited to tackle all of those challenges; we would love to try. We’re gamers; ‘Why can’t my buddies on this system or that system play together?’ We sympathize with that, we want to be able to do that too.”

So, for the most part, you probably shouldn’t expect it soon unless Blizzard can figure out the technical side of it sooner rather than later. Still, the fact is entertaining the idea and looking into possibilities is definitely a good thing, and would help the game’s longevity alongside its forthcoming content, including the just-introduced duo of Ashe and B.O.B. joining the game soon.

The full interview can be found here, in which Kaplan talks about long-term goals for the game, as well as what we should be seeing next.

And it seems Xbox is on board with cross-play support, as Microsoft’s Mike Ybarra noted on Twitter today. You can see his tweet below:

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.