Blizzard’s Hearthstone Isn’t Necessarily Ruled Out For Nintendo Switch

Blizzard doesn’t do as much gaming-wise on consoles as it does on PC and mobile, but when it does, they perform incredibly well, between the stellar sales of Overwatch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, along with its special editions of Diablo III.

But what about the Nintendo Switch? The company hasn’t announced any plans for a game on the system, but one title easily stands out – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft. Its touch screen would be perfect for play, along with traditional Joy-Con and Nintendo Pro Controller handling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trusted Reviews recently conducted an interview with Hearthstone senior game designer Peter Whalen about the possibility of the game coming to the system, and while he stopped short of confirming anything, he did note not to “rule out” the idea of Hearthstone for Nintendo Switch. Again, nothing officially coming, but the team may be mulling over the idea.

On top of its innovative control system, the idea of playing against others on Nintendo Network could be sweet if it could be worked out. But it’d probably be an undertaking trying to get the game to work on the Switch, what with the way it runs and all. Still, if a team could figure it out, it’s Blizzard – they did get Diablo III to run smoothly on PlayStation and Xbox consoles without a keyboard, after all.

Hearthstone already has a lot going for it, as a new expansion for the game, Kobolds and Catacombs, was announced during BlizzCon this weekend, set to come out down the road. Hopefully, if the game does come to Switch, we’ll see this expansion, along with the others, included in the package.

We’ll let you know once Blizzard announces something. In the meantime, you can play Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft on iOS, Android and PC.