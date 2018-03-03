Blizzard Mobile RPG Game in the Works, According to New Job Post

Blizzard definitely has been kicking butt on all fronts, especially with their latest reveal of the latest hero to drop in the world of Overwatch. With Diablo III’s thirteenth season now live, Overwatch continuing to get a lot of love, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, and more all receiving amazing support – Blizzard is kind of sitting pretty right now. They aren’t done yet though, and the mega company has hinted at a few secret projects in the works … including a mobile RPG?

A few years ago, the mention of a mobile title would have been met with groans all over the world. Recently, however, the collective mindset of gamers has shifted into respect as that market continues to grow and flourish. Blizzard is no stranger to this niche, but it definitely looks like they have thoughts of expansion if their listing for a Tools Engineer is anything to go by:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tools Engineer, Unannounced Project

We’re a close-knit group of developers looking for a dedicated tools engineer to explore new territory with us! We want someone who loves creating tools and supporting fellow team members on their epic journeys. We’re striving to stay small, so while each of us has a lot of responsibility, we all support each other beyond our specific job roles.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement content tools for a mobile title

Empathize with, support, and advocate for artists and designer workflows

Create and support development team infrastructure

Requirements:

Dedicated to creating tools that help designers and artists achieve their game vision

Proficient at written and in-person interactions with technical and non-technical users

Customer-oriented mindset with an eye for workflow and efficiency improvements

Desire to grow and refine your experience in creating game development tools

C# or Unity development experience

Content or Data Management tools programming experience

Pluses:

Passion for RPG games of all types

of all types Familiarity with game content creation pipelines, workflows, and tools

Source control administration experience (eg: Git, Perforce)

Build automation experience (eg: Jenkins)

Wide variety of programming languages (eg: Python, C++, C#, Javascript)

Desktop application development experience (eg: Unity, WinForms/WPF, Qt)

Web & REST API development experience

Database experience (eg: MySQL)

If you fit that bill, you can submit your resume and cover letter here. Back to the speculation part of the program, however, that “passion for RPG games” and “… for mobile titles” is very telling and we’re already wondering what this could be about. Whatever the plan is, I will forever stand by my desire to see a full-fledged Diablo III (or II) mobile title and nothing you can say to me will change my mind. Feel free to try though, our comment section below is always open!