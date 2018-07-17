Blizzard Details San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Plans, Including Overwatch and More

While San Diego Comic-Con is usually a show reserved for movies and TV shows, there’s also some great presence for video games. And Blizzard is a key company when it comes to those, so of course it’s attending the event.

The publisher laid out its plans for what’s happening this week including detailing the panels that it will be hosting as well as various events including ones related to Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

You can find the details on what Blizzard is up to over the weekend below:

Behind the Cards: The Art of Blizzard’s Hearthstone, Thursday July 19, 12:00pm–1:00pm Room 5AB

Thursday July 19, 12:00pm–1:00pm Room 5AB Ben Thompson (art director), Hadidjah Chamberlain (senior FX artist), Jomaro Kindred (senior concept artist), and Matt Dixon (illustrator) offer a deep dive into the world of card creation for Blizzard Entertainment’s hit digital card game Hearthstone. Surprise and delight await as panelists walk attendees through the development of cards from the upcoming expansion, The Boomsday Project, from initial concept sketches to final card art.

Behind the Scenes of Overwatch’ s Newest Hero, Friday July 20, 3:15pm–4:15pm Room 6BCF

Friday July 20, 3:15pm–4:15pm Room 6BCF Overwatch developers Michael Chu (lead writer), Arnold Tsang (assistant art director), Geoff Goodman (lead hero designer), and Geoffrey Garnett (senior sound designer) present a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process of developing the story, art, and gameplay kit for Overwatch’s newest hero, Wrecking Ball. Learn more about Overwatch hero design and participate in Q&A with the developers after the panel.

Chapters and Panels: Blizzard Publishing, Saturday July 21, 3:30pm–4:30pm Room 5AB

Saturday July 21, 3:30pm–4:30pm Room 5AB See how Blizzard’s many worlds are crafted into compelling art and narrative through an array of books and comics. Some of the industry’s top authors discuss how they bring to life engaging stories that expand and widen the universes of Blizzard’s games through the perspectives of some of gaming’s most unique characters. Panelists will highlight recent releases, hint at what may be yet to come, and perhaps unveil a surprise or two. Moderated by Blizzard Publishing senior editor Cate Gary. Panelists include Christie Golden, Jody Houser, Mark Evanier, and Steve Danuser.

In addition, the following items will be available for purchase at Blizzard’s booth, located at Booth #140 (and other booths highlighted below):

Cute But Deadly: D.Va with MEKA

Cute But Deadly: Banshee Sylvanas and Holy Light Anduin 2-Pack

Overwatch: Goldimari Mini Plush

Cute But Deadly: Twilight Orisa

Funko POP! Vinyl: Roadhog & Junkrat 2-Pack

Overwatch Blizzard World fine art

Grillmaster 76 SDCC Exclusive Funko, July 18–22 Funko POP! Booth #5341

New StarCraft Comic #1 Exclusive SDCC cover, July 18–22 Dark Horse Booth #2615

Overwatch X Tokidoki The Heroes Collection, July 18–22 Tokidoki Booth #5037 & Blizzard Booth #140

The following signings will also take place:

Tokidoki Signing, July 21 2:00pm–4:00pm Blizzard Booth #140

Attendees will have the chance for a signature from Simone Legno, founder of Tokidoki



Signing is limited, wristband distribution will be Saturday morning at the Blizzard Booth

Christie Golden Signing July 21 5:00pm–6:30pm Blizzard Booth #140

Writer of the New York Times bestselling World of Warcraft novel Before the Storm

Finally, you can also check out the Overwatch Payload Tour located at the Omni Hotel on the 4th floor in the Grand Ballroom from July 18-22. During that time, you can check out the 360-degree rotating stage, as well as sharing an experience video with others. All those that attend will also be able to score an exclusive Overwatch pin, as well as a possible photo-op with a Grillmaster 76 cosplayer.

So if you’re attending San Diego Comic-Con this year, don’t miss out on these events!