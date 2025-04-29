Borderlands 4 Changes its Release Date (But it’s Good News)

Borderlands 4 is adjusting its release date, but it is good news for fans of the series. Borderlands is easily one of the most beloved video game franchises on the planet thanks to all of its glorious guns, foul-mouthed characters, and unique art style. Its a world that is easy to get lost in and one that is made all the better by being a co-op experience. Borderlands has also taken advantage of its popularity by making multiple spin-offs, but also a movie. Unfortunately, the Borderlands movie was hot trash and was a total disaster for everyone involved and will likely be forgotten by the sands of time.The movie was supposed to tie-in and help promote the then-announcement of Borderlands 4, but it seems like the synergy wasn’t all there.

Nevertheless, it didn’t hurt Borderlands 4 as a ton of people are really excited about it. Earlier this year, we got a first look at gameplay for Borderlands 4 and confirmation that it would release on September 21st. However, that is changing. Borderlands 4 is moving its release date up to September 12th, meaning you will now get to play it even earlier than expected. As for why Gearbox opted to do this, we have no idea, but Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford released a little video (now deleted) discussing the new release date. He also confirmed that the Borderlands 4 State of Play is imminent and will feature a big deep dive into the upcoming co-op shooter.

(Randy Pitchford jumpscare) Borderlands 4 is moving its release date up to September 12th (though he deleted this video/post because it went up too early apparently) pic.twitter.com/ILuijVDcaL — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 29, 2025

It’s likely that this means Borderlands 4 is in a really good spot right now and that Gearbox is confident in the game. Most studios need more time to make the game and will therefore delay it, but this is part of a very big year for Gearbox’s parent company, Take-Two. Not only will it have its annual sports release with NBA 2K, but it will also see the release of a new Mafia game, Borderlands 4, and the long-awaited GTA 6.

Some fans believe that this news may be a sign that GTA 6 will indeed release this fall, as Take-Two may be trying to create more space between these two games. If that’s the case, we will likely find out more very, very soon. Either way, Borderlands 4 fans get to play the game earlier than expected and will have a good amount of time to dig deep into it before the holiday rush.

Borderlands 4 will now release on September 12th for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.