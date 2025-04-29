Hello Kitty Island Adventure Just Got Its First Major Content Update

Many cozy gamers and Animal Crossing fans have fallen in love with Hello Kitty Island Adventure since it arrived on Nintendo Switch and Steam earlier this year. The open-world Sanrio game offers plenty of cute, casual gameplay with gifting, decorating, and more. Now, the island is getting even bigger thanks to the first major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The update, titled Friends, Furniture, and Frozen Peaks, adds a ton of new content for players to enjoy as they explore the adventure park. Let’s go over those Hello Kitty Island Adventure patch notes to cover everything new and improved.

This update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a big one, with a few quality-of-life improvements and new areas to explore. The big highlight is a new area added to Icy Peak, giving players a Blizzard Peak & Snow Village area to explore on the other side of the mountain. The update also adds new visitors to the island, bringing in Retsuko’s friends and coworkers alongside new friends of Pekkle and Keroppi, as well. Players will also be able to take on brand-new quests, with new Sanrio character storylines to uncover along the way.

Keroppi and friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s new update

Today’s patch for Hello Kitty Island Adventure also has some quality-of-life features to look forward to. Friendship has been streamlined to remove outlier gifts and simplify the heart system. The update also adds furniture stacking, so you can actually place items on tables. Speaking of items, collectibles will now accumulate for three days, cutting down on FOMO if you miss a couple of days of play.

For the full list of changes for today’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure update, check out the full patch notes as shared via Steam:

More Fun with Friendship

We improved gifting to make friendship even more fun! The more hearts a gift has, the more friendship you’ll get for gifting it! No more odd outlier gifts. Craft the best gifts to become friends faster!

Furniture Stacking

Next time you’re sprucing up a cabin, try placing an item on a table while in Edit Mode. No, seriously, this is our new favorite thing.

Item Overflow

Didn’t make it to Friendship Island today? No worries! Items and pick-ups now accumulate over three days to better fit whatever playstyle you choose.

New Area – Blizzard Peak & Snow Village

A new story takes you and your friends back to Icy Peak, discovering a whole new side of the mountain along with a temperamental weather contraption.

Chilly Chambers

Slide your way to success in new, frosty puzzles around Icy Peak. You might have to get a bit pushy to claim the rewards inside.

Sparkles

Introducing Sparkles! These special Sparkles appear all around the Island at their own pace — collect and exchange them for game tickets, so you can play mini-games without waiting for reset.

Flower Power

Garden in the clouds with Roseanne for the fluffiest, puffiest flower yet. Explore extreme environments with Nina to grow flowers in the most challenging places on Friendship Island. These special flowers unlock unique effects to make your garden even more beautiful.

Flowery Furnishings

Play the Crane Game to collect the fabulous floral Merry Meadows furniture set–and bring the Merry Meadows to all of your cabins!

Call Friend

Phone a friend (to join you!) – your tablet now has a ‘Call Friend’ function that lets you connect and companion together with Hello Kitty and Friends from anywhere on the Island.

New Visitors

Retsuko’s friends and co-workers are ready to visit Friendship Island for a well-deserved getaway! Pekkle and Keroppi have buddies and pals who will need cabins, too. And don’t forget to set up cabins for Hello Kitty’s Grandparents.

New Quests

Who will become the Island Champion? How will Retsuko balance work and her vacation? Can you soothe the storm on Icy Peak? Most important: is Pochacco’s workout outfit cuter than Badtz-maru’s superhero get-up? Find out the answer to these questions and more with dozens of new stories and quests!

This update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.