Helldivers 2 Teaser Promises “Exciting News” After Next Warbond

With its live-service model, fans are always eager to see what is next for Helldivers 2. Now, the developers have teased what will be coming soon to the game. While no specific information was shared by Arrowhead Game Studios, players can look forward to the next Warbond announcement on May 8th. This wasn’t the only thing shared in the announcement, though, as more exciting news was promised to be coming shortly after. Rumors of the imminent Illuminate invasion have been running rampant, and many Helldivers 2 players expect this to be the next major update. Arrowhead Game Studios has been silent on the subject, but this may change soon.

The quick update for Helldivers 2 addressed the long gap between major updates and assured fans would be hearing something soon. With the next Warbond being revealed on May 8th, that clears the way for the Helldivers 2’s next big update. While not much was shared on this next supposedly exciting update, Arrowhead Game Studios’ message may hint toward the Illuminate attack.

“Until then: stand up straight, polish those boots, and keep that uniform in tip-top condition, Helldivers,” said the teaser. “You’ll be needing them for the fight to come.”

The fight to come could mean anything, but cryptic messages about the Illuminate have been shared in the past. Helldivers 2 players have long been expecting this, and recent leaks have shared information regarding the Illuminate and Super Earth.

If the next major update for Helldivers 2 does see the Illuminate attack, players will be facing a major threat. Even though Super Earth defeated the Illuminate in the past, it was a hard-fought battle, and the Illuminate are prepared for another.

