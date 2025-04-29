GTA 6’s 2025 Release Date Just Got Even More Likely With New Update

It seems like the chances of GTA 6 releasing this year just got a lot more likely after a new update from Rockstar Games’ parent company. Rockstar Games is arguably the biggest video game on the planet. Despite not releasing as many games as frequently as its competition, it doesn’t really matter. The studio’s games set records immediately and its last two releases are in the top 10 best selling games of all-time, with GTA 5 holding second place on that list. The studios commands the entire industry’s attention when it has an announcement to make and as a result, Rockstar doesn’t even really need to say much before releasing a game now.

GTA 6 is easily the most anticipated game on the planet right now and we know very little about it. We know that it will take place in Vice City, feature a male and female protagonist that can be switched between, and it will be Bonnie and Clyde-inspired. Beyond that, everything else is a bit of a mystery. There were some GTA 6 leaks back in 2022 that showed off some extremely early gameplay, but it has been so long that a lot has likely changed and that footage probably barely resembles the game that we will be getting anymore.

Unfortunately, fans have been in suspense for about a year and a half, though. Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023 and told fans that the game would release in fall 2025. Naturally, fans expected that a second GTA 6 trailer would be out by now and we might have a firm release date. The big news drought has caused some to fear that GTA 6 is going to be delayed to next year, but a new update might give the fans some hope that it will actually release this year.

Earlier this year, we believed that GTA 6‘s potential release date got narrowed down when Borderlands 4 was confirmed to release on September 21st. Both games are published by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of both Gearbox and Rockstar Games. As a result, Take-Two has some idea of when GTA 6 will release and isn’t going to stack its two biggest games on top of each other. Instead, it seemed to indicate that GTA 6 would release in late October or early November to allow a month between them. Now, things seem to indicate that is even more true.

Borderlands 4 just moved its release date, but instead of it being delayed, it is moving its release date forward by two whole weeks. Of course, there are other big video games coming out in September and October such as Marathon and Ghost of Yotei, but those games generally appeal to other audiences and probably aren’t enough reason to scare a co-op shooter away. However, GTA 6 narrowing its release date down to sometime in October would probably have that effect. It should go without saying that this is purely speculative, but some fans believe we are going to get some GTA 6 news in the coming weeks.

Take-Two Interactive is hosting its quarterly investors call in the middle of May and will speak about its more concrete plans for the rest of the year. It is expected that Rockstar Games will have to reveal whether it is actually releasing GTA 6 this year or if it is making the decision to delay it by that time, especially as developers prepare to put dates on their game for the fall at the upcoming summer gaming events.

Do you think GTA 6 is going to release this year? Let me know in the comments.