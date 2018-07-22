Blizzard Teams Up With Titan For New Diablo Comic Series

While it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting Diablo 4 anytime soon, it appears that its story is going to expand in a much different — and just as entertaining — manner.

Blizzard, the publishers behind the franchise, have announced that it has paired up with Titan Comics to create a new comic book series revolving around the universe of Diablo.

The series will be written by Marv Wolfman (Blade, Crisis On Infinite Earths) and illustrated by Piotr Kowalski (Wolfenstein), spreading across a four-part miniseries. The first chapter is set to debut sometime later this year, focusing on a group of “zealous scholars and crusaders as they discover the true origins of humanity,” the press release reads. “Will their faith survive these shocking revelations?

“Set in the dark and demon-infested world of Sanctuary, the Diablo game series invites players to face down the infernal hordes of the Burning Hells–and rewards them for their efforts with piles and piles of epic loot. Diablo III, the current installment, set a record for fastest-selling PC game, with over 3.5 million copies sold in the first day of its release, and more than 30 million sold to date. Diablo III is available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

“Look for more details about this exciting release from Titan Comics and Blizzard Entertainment soon.”

That’s about all we know at this point in time, but a pair of concept art drawings were released, featuring a powerful demoness who is addressing an army of her allies, who look to be ripped straight out of the Diablo world.

There’s no word yet if the series will feature any crossover characters from the game, but with Wolfman and Kowalski on board, it’s sure to be a huge draw for Blizzard and comic book fans alike. Here’s hoping that we get the first issue by the time BlizzCon rolls around this November.

Curious about the Diablo universe? You can check out Diablo III: Eternal Collection (as well as its previously released Reaper of Souls) now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There were rumors about a Nintendo Switch version but nothing’s been confirmed just yet.