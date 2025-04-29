New York Times Strands Answers for April 29th

Is today’s Strands giving you a hard time? No worries, as we at ComicBook have solved it and have everything you need to solve April 29th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. NYT’s nostalgic gameplay has kept many players, even those who play Connections and Wordle, coming back for more every day. While today’s theme, “I’ve got you covered”, isn’t too hard to get the gist of, the words could prove a bit on the tougher side. Luckily, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands’, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like wrestlers or weekdays. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of wrestlers, potential words would be names of wrestlers like The Rock or John Cena.

Today’s Strands theme is “I’ve got you covered”.

With today, April 29th’s puzzle, just like yesterday, the topic of the puzzle isn’t too hard to gauge based on what we’re given. The theme for today’s Strands is “I’ve got you covered”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “covered”, and note any intentional spacing or changes. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is another name for a cover.

As you are trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Shells.

If you want to know all the correct answers for April 29th's Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Tortoise

Nautilus

Taco

Shells

Armadillo

Walnut

Nucleus

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.