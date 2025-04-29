Elden Ring Nightreign PC Specs Confirmed Ahead of Release

The release date for Elden Ring Nightreign is fast approaching, with just about a month to go until the game drops on May 30th. Now, PC gamers can officially check to see whether their rig will be able to run the game, as Bandai Namco has released the PC specs for Elden Ring Nightreign. As of now, there is no official benchmark test to run, so gamers will want to review the specs and check them against their gaming PC to determine if the latest Elden Ring will be able to run on their system.

In a Soulsborne game like Elden Ring Nightreign, it’s important to be able to react quickly in those tough boss battles. For many gamers, that means making sure their gaming PC will be able to smoothly run the game without staggering or lag so they can dodge and attack without getting tripped up by poor performance. Now, about a month out from the game’s release, Bandai Namco has unveiled the PC specs so gamers can decide whether to pre-order the game on PC. The post from Bandai Namco includes both the minimum and recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign.

The minimum and recommended PC specifications for #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN are now available. pic.twitter.com/pgfsTZzO1M — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 28, 2025

If that image is a bit tricky to read, let’s break down what’s included in the minimum and recommended PC specs.

Minimum PC Specs for Elden Ring Nightreign

Here are the minimum required specs, which should run the game but may require adjusting to lower graphics settings, etc, to work well.

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX : DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 30GB

30GB Sound Card: Windows-Compatible Audio Device

Recommended PC Specs for Elden Ring Nightreign

For the best performance, your PC should meet these recommended specs to really run Elden Ring Nightreign as intended:

Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen5 5600

Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen5 5600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB DirectX : DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 30GB

30GB Sound Card: Windows-Compatible Audio Device

Some of elden ring nightreign’s classes

If your PC meets the minimum or required specs, you should be all set to play Elden Ring Nightreign when it comes out on May 30th. It is still available for pre-order for both the standard and deluxe editions, including the pre-order perks.

As of now, Steam Deck compatibility for Elden Ring Nightreign is unknown. So, it’s unclear if the game will run well or at all on Valve’s handheld device. For those who don’t have a gaming PC that meets the PC specs, Elden Ring Nightreign will also be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Switch 2 port has not yet been confirmed, but as FromSoftware’s new Duskbloods game will be a Switch 2 console exclusive, it’s fairly likely we could eventually see Elden Ring Nightreign on Switch 2, as well.