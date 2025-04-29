Infinity Nikki Fans Can Snag Tons of Freebies Thanks to New Twitch Drops

It’s a pretty exciting time to be a Stylist in Miraland. The 1.5 update for Infinity Nikki has just arrived, right alongside the game’s official launch on Steam. To celebrate the shiny new content and brand-new platform, Infinity Nikki is offering a series of free Twitch drops for watching Infinity Nikki streams. A variety of free rewards are on offer, from Diamonds to Blings and even rare Shining Particles! Here’s what you need to know about these brand new giveaways to grab the free in-game currency to work towards your next Infinity Nikki pull.

The Infinity Nikki Twitch drops will be available starting today, April 29th, through May 19th. That’s a good few weeks to rack up the Twitch watch time required to get all 5 available rewards. To earn the free Twitch drop rewards for Infinity Nikki, players will need to connect their Twitch account to their Infinity Nikki account. You can do this by following Infold’s instructions, which are available on the Infinity Nikki website. Once your accounts are connected, you’ll need to watch participating streams for the right amount of time to earn each Twitch drop reward.

The Twitch drop rewards for Infinity Nikki

Here are all the free rewards available for Infinity Nikki via Twitch drops during this event period:

10 Diamonds – Watch 15 Minutes

20 Diamonds – Watch 30 Minutes

20K Blings – Watch 45 Minutes

100 Threads of Purity – Watch 1 Hour

100 Shining Particles – Watch 1.5 Hours

Alas, none of the free rewards this time will directly get you free pulls for the new outfits. However, since you can use Diamonds to purchase those Revelation and Resonite Crystals, it’s certainly a boost towards earning enough in-game currency for your next attempt at those beautiful new outfits. Plus, the total amount of time you’ll need to watch these streams to earn the freebies is pretty short compared to many similar Twitch drop promotions.

How to Get Twitch Drops for Infinity Nikki

To get the Twitch drops, first make sure you connect your Twitch and Infinity Nikki accounts as noted above. Then, you will need to watch participating Infinity Nikki streams on Twitch for the required amount of time. At this point, you will earn the rewards as listed. The free Twitch drops will arrive in your in-game mail in Infinity Nikki. So, simply log into the game and check your mail to find your new in-game currency drops.

The team at Infold does note there might be a slight delay in distribution. So, if you don’t immediately see your Diamonds, Blings, and more in your inbox, it’s likely they will be delivered at a later time. If you aren’t seeing the rewards, double-check that your account is connected and that you’ve watched participating streams for the right amount of time.

Stylists have from April 29th to May 19th to watch the full 1.5 hours of Infinity Nikki Twitch streams to earn all of the in-game currency listed as rewards. Gamers should also check their in-game mail for the recent Steam wishlist rewards and other exciting new freebies to celebrate the 1.5 update.