Blizzard Updates Overwatch Holiday Skin After Feedback

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland update included fresh new skins for some of the game’s most popular characters, but not every single one of them was a winner with the fans. Hanzo’s look for the update was met with some negative feedback, and after catching wind of it, Blizzard has stepped up to announce a few changes. On their official social media accounts and forums, Blizzard provided fans with an update on what those changes would entail.

“Shortly after Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland released, we saw a lot of players sharing feedback about one of our new legendary skins, Casual Hanzo,” said community manager Josh Engen. “The general consensus seems to be that you love the illustration that this skin is based off of, but aren’t super happy how it was translated to the game.” Hanzo’s grey hair and piercing didn’t seem to work out for fans of the series, and Blizzard seems ready to work with that. “We actually agree with that sentiment,” said Engen, “and our artists have already mocked up some changes they’d like to make to this skin in an upcoming patch.”

The end goal, according to Engen, is to liken the in-game skin to the way Hanzo looked in the Reflections comic released earlier this year. While there’s already a skin for that, this likely just means that we’ll see a few changes to his hair and face, as pictured below.

We’re working on some visual updates to the new Winter Wonderland “Casual” Hanzo skin for January! Here’s a quick look at our work in progress.



Engen explained that while Blizzard didn’t yet have an official release date to offer for the fix, they were certain that they would have a better idea about that some time in January of next year. Whenever the updates do get patched in, they’ll be applied retroactively, which means that anyone who has already downloaded this particular Hanzo skin won’t have to do anything in order to get the fix applied.

Overwatch is available now for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.