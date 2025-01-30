Xbox Gives Update on World of Warcraft Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Earlier this week, some Xbox Game Pass subscribers got a surprising email that seemed to suggest that World of Warcraft would be included in the subscription service. Someone who got the information quickly shared it to the Xbox subreddit, leading many to hope that the massively popular MMORPG would soon be available for Game Pass subscribers. However, the Game Pass account itself has provided an update on the misinformation, confirming that WoW was included in the promo email “accidentally.”

It does seem to be quite the accident. The images shared by Redditor sendcaffeineplz include a headline that lists WoW among other titles including Call of Duty and Diablo IV, but also a full-on promotional image featuring a screenshot from the game. How this happened is unclear, but the official statement from says “Oops, this was our bad…” going on to confirm that World of Warcraft is “not available with the service.” They also state that a correction email is headed to the inboxes of anyone who received the initial misleading one.

For now, this confirms that World of Warcraft is not available via Xbox Game Pass. But responses to the rumor certainly show that fans are eager to see it happen, and some are wondering if this misstep might reveal future plans to try and bring WoW under the Game Pass umbrella.

World of Warcraft Fans Would Love to See the Game on Xbox Game Pass

Although Xbox Game Pass has confirmed that WoW isn’t available on the service for now, the slip up has shed light on how fans would feel if it was. Many responses to the Reddit post about the email suggest that fans would love to see WoW included on gamepass. As one reply states, “I’d sub to gamepass if it included wow sub for sure” while another says “Probably an error, but it gives me some kind of hope.”

Other fans are zooming in on the “Arr you ready to plunder?” screenshot, which implies that WoW would be available on consoles as well as PC. For many, seeing the game on console is the big dream, and also the big indicator that this email was likely a mistake – at least for now.

The Plunderstone WoW Xbox Ad in Question

Although World of Warcraft isn’t on Game Pass at the moment and the response from Xbox doesn’t suggest future plans to make it so, some fans are curious if this mistake was an early announcement. As one fan notes, “That seems too well constructed to be an error. Perhaps they sent the announcement email too early?” This slip up has some gamers hoping that Xbox accidentally showed their hand on future plans, rather than sharing something that has no chance of coming to pass.

At any rate, the other games mentioned in the slipup email are available via Game Pass. So, if the Call of Duty or Diablo IV parts of that email are what drew players in, there’s good news on that front, at least. The subscription also includes quite a few popular RPGs, including Skyrim and Dragon Age: Inquisition. As for the future of WoW becoming part of Xbox Game Pass, fans will just have to wait and see if the error was a prophecy or just a typo.