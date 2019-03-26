‘Blood & Truth’ PlayStation VR Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Today during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-ever State of Play stream, Sony and SIE London Studio announced that the highly-anticipated PlayStation VR exclusive, Blood & Truth, will launch on May 28, at an unknown price-point. In addition to revealing the game’s release date, the pair also revealed a brand-new story trailer, providing our best look yet at the game and what type of journey it will take players on.

On top of this, Sony also revealed the game’s pre-order bonuses, which will include three PlayStation Network avatars (Ryan Marks, Carson, and Kayla — the three main characters), a digital art book, and a copy of the digital soundtrack.

Blood & Truth is pitched as a “hard-hitting and gritty” action-adventure game that takes players to to the glamorous London underworld. In it, you play as Ryan Marks, an elite Special Forces soldier on a desperate mission to save his family from a ruthless criminal overlord.

The game is said to be inspired by PlayStation VR World’s The London Heist, and supports the usage of the PlayStation Move motion controllers. Here’s a rundown of the game’s key features:

Become an action hero – Discover what it feels like to be front and center in immersive and explosive set pieces, as PS VR lets you feel the vibrations of your weapons, reload your gun with both hands as if you are really gripping a weapon and push buttons exactly as you would in real life.

Shape your character – Get pulled into the heart of the action with a rich story and carefully crafted script which lets you make your own dialogue choices as the blockbuster story unfolds.

Explore an iconic and detailed London backdrop – Rampage around the melting pot of glamour and grit that is modern day London, against the unique mashed-up soundtrack of classic movie orchestral scoring and London grime, composed specially for the game by leading artists.

Blood & Truth is poised to release on May 28, and judging by the above-pictured trailer, it looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest PlayStation VR releases this year.

