‘Bloodborne’ Studio Confirms Two Unannounced Games Are In Development

With FromSoftware‘s Deracine for PlayStation VR now available and both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Metal Wolf Chaos XD confirmed for next year, the studio that brought us titles likeBloodborne definitely has a busy year ahead. Now it looks like it’s even busier than we thought because the studio’s president, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has confirmed that there are two additional projects in the works.

“While it isn’t the time to discuss details, they’re both [From Software]-esque games,” said Miyazaki in a recent interview with 4Gamer. “We’ll need a little more time, but we’ll be able to tell everyone more about them once they take shape.”

This also falls in line with a previous interview from way back in 2016 that stated that they had “3.5” product lines in the works, including Deracine, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and two unannounced games. Though the president didn’t have any further details to reveal at this time, he did at least confirm that they are currently in the works.

I know I’m not alone when I say that I hope we see a sequel to Bloodborne soon. The brutally unforgiving experience took what we loved about Dark Souls and made it even better. I also know that Demon Souls is right up there in fan desires as well. Hopefully with 2018 coming to a close a new year ahead, we’ll learn more about what FromSoftware has up their sleeves.

As for what we know about what’s on the way, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is slated for a March 22, 2019 release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

