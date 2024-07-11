Bloodborne Listed for PS5 by PlayStation, But Almost Surely by Accident

PlayStation has formally listed Bloodborne for PlayStation 5 consoles in a move that is likely accidental. Since the arrival of the PS5 back in 2020, fans have been clamoring for Bloodborne to either be upgraded or remastered for the current-gen consoles. To this point in time, PlayStation hasn’t delivered on these requests, but that hasn’t stopped them from pouring in almost constantly. Now, a new move from PlayStation has seen Bloodborne appearing for PS5, but it almost certainly doesn’t mean anything.

As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, Bloodborne’s lone piece of DLC, titled The Old Hunters, was recently found to be listed for PS5. The place where this transpired, however, was a bit of an odd one. Rather than showing up on the PlayStation Store in this manner, Bloodborne: The Old Hunters was said to be available on PS5 through PlayStation Stars. For those unfamiliar, PS Stars is a rewards program that is part of the PlayStation App. It’s here that members can accrue points through their purchases on the PS Store that can then be swapped for money or full game downloads. The Old Hunters recently became one such title that could be redeemed for 5,000 points on PS Stars, and when it was added, it was said to be on PS5.

So is there even a remote chance that this mention of Bloodborne for PS5 on PlayStation Stars could point to the game getting a native upgrade for the platform? Well, possibly. But in all likelihood, this is nothing more than a simple error that someone working at PlayStation happened to make. At the time of this writing, there is no native PS5 update, remaster, or remake of Bloodborne that has come about. That could always change in the future, but it doesn’t seem like anything PlayStation is pushing to make a reality soon.

As for PlayStation Stars itself, the service recently went down for nearly a whole month across portions of June and July. Recently, though, Sony was able to fix the errors that had been transpiring with the platform and has been pushing it live once again on a region-by-region basis. Those in North America have yet to see PS Stars back online yet, though it likely shouldn’t be gone for much longer.