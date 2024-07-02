PlayStation Stars Is Finally Returning After Being Down Nearly a Month

Sony has informed PlayStation fans that its PlayStation Stars program will soon be back online. In early June, the PlayStation rewards system on the PlayStation App went down without any warning whatsoever. It took nearly a full week for Sony to even acknowledge the issue, at which point it didn’t shed light on what was actually wrong. Since then, PS Stars has continued to remain out of commission, but that seemingly won’t hold true for much longer.

In a new message posted on the PlayStation Stars section of PlayStation’s website, it was said that the service will be back shortly. Sony didn’t provide any specific timelines, but it’s said that the return of PS Stars happen slowly as the service is set to go live on a regional basis. At the time of this writing, it has been reported that territories in Asia including Hong Kong and Thailand have seen PS Stars return already. As such, those in the western hemisphere might be last to see the program come back online.

“PlayStation Stars will be returning soon in phased regional rollouts,” Sony said simply. “Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

At the time of this writing, it isn’t clear if Sony is going to try to offer PS Stars users any sort of reward or collectible in order to make up for the service being down. Notably, PS Stars went offline during Sony’s annual Days of Play promotion, which featured a number of limited time programs that users could take part in. Sony already tried to make up for this by offering four avatars for PS5 and PS4 tied to the Astro Bot series that are downloadable until July 11th. Whether or not anything else is done as a way of apologizing for this PS Stars ordeal remains to be seen.

