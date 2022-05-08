Bloodborne PS5 Remake Speculation Grows After Potential Insider Tease

✖

Speculation related to a PlayStation 5 remake of Bloodborne has grown a bit in recent days following a potential tease from a notable PlayStation insider. For a long period of time by now, rumors and reports have been circling about a remaster or remake of Bloodborne for current-gen hardware. And while those rumors haven't yet panned out, fans are once again growing hopeful as we enter the summer months when video game announcements tend to run rampant.

In a recent message on Twitter, PlayStation insider Millie Amand held a poll asking followers about what they would like to see most at a PlayStation event sometime this summer. Alongside options like a release date for God of War Ragnarok and a gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Amand also listed the announcement of a remake for Bloodborne. This quickly led to some thinking that Amand could be teasing that a Bloodborne remake for PS5 might be something that Sony will announce as 2022 progresses.

Even though Amand didn't outright state that a Bloodborne remake would be happening in the future, the reason why some fans found this tweet noteworthy is because of teases that the insider has had in the past. Specifically, Amand has had some pretty sly teases in the past that have ended up later only making sense following future announcements coming about. Whether or not this situation with a remake of Bloodborne could be another tease of this type remains to be seen, but the winking emoji that was included in the tweet seems to suggest that Amand might know something that fans do not.

It's worth noting that there have been plenty of other rumors associated with a new version of Bloodborne in recent months. In fact, just last week, a new rumor emerged stating that PlayStation would likely do something with the Bloodborne IP in the future. Whether this will result in a new announcement from Sony this summer is something we don't yet know, but it's worth remembering as we move forward.

Do you think it's only a matter of time until PlayStation ends up reviving Bloodborne in some capacity? Let me know your own thoughts on this matter either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.