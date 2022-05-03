PlayStation Insider Teases Bloodborne News

✖

Alongside Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and a couple of other games, Bloodborne is a prime example of what PlayStation undeniably did throughout the entire PS4 generation, which was deliver some of the best games of the generation. The PS4 had a wide range of great exclusives and console exclusives, but not many better than Bloodborne, which was developed by the increasingly prolific and widely known FromSoftware, the developer behind Elden Ring.

There have been rumblings of Bloodborne 2 for a couple of years, but nothing has come of these rumblings. There have also been rumblings of the 2015 game coming to PC and/or PS5, but again, so far, nothing has come of these rumblings. That said, it looks like Bloodborne fans shouldn't give up hope yet.

During Sacred Symbols, Episode 200, PlayStation insider and former IGN journalist, Colin Moriarty, made a big claim when Bloodborne came up during the show dedicated to ranking the 25 best PS4 games. More specifically, Moriarty teased "You haven't seen the last of Bloodborne, I'll tell you that."

Moriarty isn't just a premier source when it comes to PlayStation, but he's recently proven reliable in numerous claims. For example, he relayed word of the new Ratchet & Clank game and Demon's Souls Remake before anyone else did. In other words, there's no reason to doubt the claim. Unfortunately, the claim isn't accompanied by any more specific and revealing details. Whether Moriarty is hinting at Bloodborne 2, a Bloodborne PC/PS5 port, or something else entirely, we don't know. That's all Moriarty had to say about the matter.

At the moment of publishing, not a single implicated party has commented on this report, and we don't expect this to change, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Likewise, if Moriarty provides any additional details or insight, they will be added to the story. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Bloodborne?