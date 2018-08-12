Bloodroots Announced For Consoles And PC

Montreal-based developer Paper Cult has announced a new fast-paced action game dubbed Bloodroots accompanied with a new reveal trailer packed full of high-action killin’ and different showcases of some of the game’s unique usage of environments in its combat.

Founded in 2014 by two long-time friends, Paper Cult released its first game, a local multiplayer game called Fat Mask in 2017, and has since added new contributors to the team and is working on it’s new and more ambitious project, Bloodroots.

“Bloodroots is Paper Cult’s second game and is basically The Revenant meets Jackie Chan in Samurai Jack’s world,” said Raph Toulouse, Co-Founder of Paper Cult. “We are sending players on this truth-seeking journey that gradually leads them to question their own in-game acts of violence, with an over the top story, arcade-style challenges and striking visuals.”

Bloodroots is in development for PC and “consoles.” What consoles specifically, isn’t divulged. Hopefully one of these consoles is the Nintendo Switch though, because this game looks like it will be a particular joy to play on the Nintendo hybrid console in handheld mode.

If you want, you can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official overview from Paper Cult itself. And as always hit the comments section and let us know all of your thoughts, opinions, and even your hot-takes.

“Betrayed by his partners and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is hell-bent on enacting his revenge – alone, and vastly outnumbered. Thankfully for Mr. Wolf, in Bloodroots the world is your weapon. In this relentless action game, you’ll choreograph spectacular, ultra-violent combos by making use of everything around you, from hatchets, to ladders, to…carrots? It’s improvise or die, as Mr. Wolf fights his way to the center of the mystery: why was he betrayed?”