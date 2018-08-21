Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Delayed To 2019, Vita Version Cancelled

Ever since it got its start from a huge Kickstarter success years ago, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been moving along in development, with producer Koji Igarashi and company promising to make a Castlevania-inspired adventure that’s one for the ages. But we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer for it to arrive.

Today, Iga posted an update on the Kickstarter page, confirming that Bloodstained isn’t going to come out this year. Instead, the team is looking at a 2019 release for various platforms, although there is one that the game won’t be coming to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full update, verbatim from the site:

“Hi everyone, IGA here.

There are two important announcements we would like to make in this month’s update.

Our first announcement is that the game will now launch in 2019. The most important reason for this is to raise the quality level, especially after all the very valuable feedback from the Beta Backer demo.

The second announcement is that the game will no longer launch on PlayStation Vita. This decision is largely due to Sony’s plans to discontinue the Vita console, ending production of physical copies and stopping certain online store support features.

It is extremely unfortunately, but as a result, we won’t be releasing the game on Vita. For the backers who have ordered the PS Vita version of the game, you will be able to choose another platform or request a refund.

This process should be expected through an email that will be sent by Fangamer. It may be troublesome, but please be sure to respond and make the changes. (Note: Vita backers will be receiving an email with additional instructions soon. Vita backers who would like to change platforms can do so now on their survey pages. Vita backers who backed at an unlimited tier and can receive a refund over PayPal can submit a request before 9/20/18 to initiate a manual refund of the affected games.)

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment, but rest assured we are working harder than ever to deliver the game we all made happen together, please bear with us for a little longer and I thank you for your continued support.”

While the lack of a Vita version is a disappointment to some, it’s understood considering how much the market is changing and pretty much leaving that system behind. But if it’s a Bloodstained fix you’re after for that system, at least you have Curse of the Moon, right?

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will release in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.