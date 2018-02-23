Bloomingdale Partnering With Nintendo For “Let’s Play” Clothing Line

It's not enough that we love Nintendo – but we also have to dress with special clothes that express our love for Nintendo. There are plenty of t-shirts out there and everything, but now Bloomingdale's wants to take that love to the next level.

The clothing line has announced that it has paired up with Nintendo for a new spring campaign, one that promotes the "Let's Play" line with wearable goods, ranging from shirts to boxer shorts to swimsuits. Yes, a Mario Kart swimsuit. If that doesn't make you want to go back to the pool, nothing will.

Various pieces of exclusive merchandise will be available with the program, and the store chain will also introduce special in-store events and activations for in-game items, though they weren't detailed just yet.

The campaign is set to kick off on March 10, with product becoming available both in stores and through Bloomingdale's online store.

There are several items that will be available with the campaign, particularly with the men's collection, which will include apparel, accessories and furnishings by Sovereign Code, Onia, Original Penguin, Gitman Vintage, Barneys Cool, Bricktown and Herschel. But in addition, there will also be S'well water bottles available, along with custom Sunnylife ping-pong paddles featuring characters from the Super Mario series, as well as Funboy inflatable tubes, which go perfectly with your newly purchased swimming trunks.

Some stores will also include "Let's Play" pop-up shops, where shoppers can play a few old-school Nintendo games while picking up their items of choice.

"With the 90's nostalgia happening in fashion and pop-culture, Nintendo is the perfect partner to take over the Bloomingdale's spring campaign," said Kevin Harter, Bloomingdale's Group Vice President, Integrated Marketing. "We are continually trying to enhance our customer experience and partnering with Nintendo on in-store activations and limited-edition merchandise reinforces the notion that fashion is about having fun."

It looks like this clothing line will be a big hit with nostalgic fans and newcomers alike, and just the thing to beat the upcoming summer blues. Not to mention the perfect stuff to wear while you're playing your Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch.

The storefront isn't live yet, but should be over the next couple of weeks.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.