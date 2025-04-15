Blue Prince Latest Patch Notes Fix Override Save Data Issue

Blue Prince swept the gaming community since last week with many critics and gamers praising the twist on the puzzle genre with a roguelike gameplay experience. With a current Metacritic score of 92 (defeating Split Fiction‘s month-long reign), Blue Prince has been praised as a potential GOTY nominee for 2025. With the game launched on April 10th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam, thousands of adventurous players have begun strategically maneuvering through Mount Holly to Room 46 over several days. The latest Blue Prince patch notes tackle a few things, specifically, the override save data issue that has puzzled a few players.

According to a X (formerly Twitter) post from Dogubomb, the indie company addressed a recent report raised by multiple users regarding a save file bug in Blue Prince. As the tweet states, the bug is apparent for those who hit “New Game” from the Main Start Menu, which might override your current save data. This issue is tackled within the newest update for the puzzle game, which marks the first patch notes released for the indie title. Today’s Blue Prince update is small but fixes bugs and system issues with some of the rooms.

PlayStation and Steam players will gain access to the update later today, while Xbox users will receive the patch notes tomorrow afternoon.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes for today’s Blue Prince update: