Split Fiction Metacritic Score Revealed (And It’s a GOTY Frontrunner)

2025 has already gotten off to a fantastic start for games with Avowed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Monster Hunter Wilds receiving critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. The rest of the year will surely add more steep competition to the mix with releases such as Grand Theft Auto 6, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond still set to arrive With this being said, there has been one title that has dethroned the previous 2025 titles and has now garnered a well-reserved spot within the Game of the Year conversation with a 91 Metacritic score: Hazelight Studios’ couch co-op adventure Split Fiction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Split Fiction has been on everyone’s radar ever since last year when Hazelight director Josef Fares took to the stage at The Game Awards to introduce his next project by stating that this game is “some next-level s**t.” Given the reception from critics, he’s right on the nose. Our review for Split Fiction the game a 5/5, and it looks like we aren’t the only site that raving about its incredible co-op experience and thrilling gameplay.

Play video

Garnering a Metacritic score of 91 with 77 critic reviews, beating Monster Hunter Wilds by one point, Split Fiction has the top spot in the Best Games This Year list and has been certified as a Metacritic Must-Play title, a distinction only a few games that cross the 90 score threshold can obtain. To date, this is the highest score Hazelight has received across its titles, with GOTY winner It Takes Two at an 88 and its debut title, A Way Out, earning a 78 on Metacritic. Noting that It Takes Two took home several awards, Split Fiction surely will be a heavy hitter within the running this year.

While Split Fiction doesn’t release until March 6th, the anticipation for the upcoming couch co-op title is gaining traction. Fares has been one of the key factors in hyping his game, as he is a well-established figure in the gaming industry for more reasons than just making great two-player video games. There haven’t been many co-op games to come around these days, which makes this feat a surefire sign that gamers across the world are itching for something refreshing, making Split Fiction a sought-after title.

Split Fiction currently sits at 91 on Metacritic, earning the top spot over Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Swedish/Lebanese company has been working on Split Fiction for years and the amount of creativity and dedication from the team is represented perfectly throughout its entirety. An excerpt from our review states, “Hazelight Studios is far and away the preeminent studio for co-op storytelling. There has never been a game like Split Fiction before and, frankly, it’s hard to think of one that could match this creative quality ever again.”

Split Fiction launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 6th.

What do you think about Split Fiction‘s Metacritic score? Are you looking forward to playing the game soon? Let us know in the comments section down below!