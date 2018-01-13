WATCH: Bluepoint Video Shows What it’s Like Remastering Games Like Uncharted and Shadow of the Colossus

Bluepoint Games hails from Texas and has become the studio to turn to when looking to bring back an older title in the best way possible. They did a fantastic job with the Uncharted trilogy, as well as God of War. Now that they are working on the highly anticipated Shadow of the Colossus remake coming up, it’s time to see a little more about the process that many might not have thought about before until now.

What exactly goes into remastering some of the greats? How smooth is the overall process? The goals, the mechanics, and more are all detailed in the video above released by Sony to give fans an inside look at behind the game, behind the remaster itself,

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Step inside the walls of Bluepoint Games, the Texas-based development studio behind remasters such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Gravity Rush, God of War Collection, the Team Ico Collection for PS3, and upcoming Shadow of the Colossus remake for PS4. Learn how the studio approaches development on such beloved games, and what it’s like for them to work on Shadow of the Colossus for the second time.”

“Shadow of the Colossus makes its grand re-debut on February 6th of this year. For more about what’s different:

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio, Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.”