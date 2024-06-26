Grave Seasons From Perfect Garbage Reveals Additional Character Details

Amongst the list of presentations featured in the Summer Game Fest livestream, one of the showcases that particularly caught plenty of the audience's eye was the Blumhouse Games portion of the event, during which the new-to-gaming Blumhouse introduced the six titles that will publish under their banner. One of the games included in the video presentation is Grave Seasons, a supernatural murder-mystery farming simulator being developed by Perfect Garbage. The description for the game provided following the announcement reads:

"A charming pixelated farming and town simulation game where, amidst all the relationship building and crop harvesting, players must figure out which of the townsfolk is a supernatural serial killer. Uncover the hidden secrets of Ashenridge, find a way to stay one step ahead of the murderer... and maybe save the next victim."

Personally, I was immediately excited by the very idea of a farming sim game featuring a murder mystery twist and I adore everything Perfect Garbage and Blumhouse have provided for the game so far in terms of style – Grave Seasons was immediately high up on my list to play when it releases, and historically I love anything with Blumhouse attached to it. Now that Perfect Garbage have confirmed today that players will be able to romance the killer, I've completely written off the entire release month in my mind. Consider my calendar clear: Grave Seasons has more important things to offer me for the time being.

According to a new TikTok from the developers commenting on what they love most about their upcoming game, including that you can romance the town's serial killer in the upcoming game. In addition to this confirmation from Perfect Garbage, the developers have also been using TikTok to introduce the villagers of Ashenridge ahead of time, so far providing details on the local florist Leilani and loyal farmhand Hari, who was confirmed to be single in the replies. As far as the player character, comments from Perfect Garbage have also confirmed players will be able to customize their characters and select their gender. You can also take a look at Noa, another character awaiting their introduction, on the game's official website.

So far Grave Seasons is only confirmed to release on PC, with a release date to be announced. As the game is still in early development there's still plenty more announcements to come, including a tease from the developers in another comment stating "Just you wait," in response to excitement over how – uhm – aesthetically well-designed the characters are so far.