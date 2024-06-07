Blumhouse Games Reveals In-Development Titles

Blumhouse Productions announced it would be branching into the video game space in 2023, and now instead of revealing just one game that's been in-development at Blumhouse Games in the time since then, the horror studio has revealed a video showcasing the six games currently being developed by various development studios to be published under Blumhouse. During the Summer Game Festival, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse Jason Blum noted that Blumhouse "wanted to try to take our approach to movies and apply it to games. We're going to do independent games and look for creators and give them a platform to be weird," sentiments that demonstrated at the brief glimpses of the six titles.

"In many ways, Blumhouse Games feels like going back to our roots, with a focus on indie horror, pushing boundaries and elevating new, original stories. But this time fans can get in on the action, and immerse themselves in the Blumhouse world," Blum further stated in a press release. "I'm proud of the team and we hope this first slate of games will entertain, thrill and terrify players, and we will have more in store for fans soon."

The games in-development at Blumhouse Games follow:

Fear the Spotlight

Developer: Cozy Game Pals



Based in: Los Angeles, California



A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight. Fear the Spotlight will be launching later this year, and fans can wishlist the game here.

SLEEP AWAKE

Developer: EYES OUT



Based in: Los Angeles, California



From Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) comes a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future. In the last known city on Earth, people are disappearing in their sleep. Those who remain exist in a crisis of reckless experiments to keep awake. Katja must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces, and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, to save herself and those who rely upon her.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

(Photo: Vermila Studios, Blumhouse Games)

Developer: Vermila Studios



Based in: Madrid, Spain



Dive into a unique first-person horror adventure where folklore and religion intertwine in a nightmarish version of Spain. Players will navigate a world steeped in eerie legends and sacred rituals, facing terrifying statues of saints that come to life. In a desperate fight for survival, the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition against the horrors that lurk around every corner.



The Simulation

Developer: Playmestudio



Based in: Santiago, Chile



A never-before-seen horror game is the only evidence found at a crime scene. As a retired game designer hired to investigate the case, you find a hidden mode that plunges you into a rabbit hole of the unknown. As more obscure games are uncovered, cross the fourth wall of their worlds and delve deep into terrifying truths that transcend their own reality...



Grave Seasons

(Photo: Perfect Garbage, Blumhouse Games)

Developer: Perfect Garbage



Based in: Chicago, Illinois



A charming pixelated farming and town simulation game where, amidst all the relationship building and crop harvesting, players must figure out which of the townsfolk is a supernatural serial killer. Uncover the hidden secrets of Ashenridge, find a way to stay one step ahead of the murderer... and maybe save the next victim.

Code Name: Project C