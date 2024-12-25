Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Goes on Sale for Under $20

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has only been out for two months, but it’s already on sale for an unreal price of under $20. By all accounts, Black Ops 6 has been one of the most well-received Call of Duty games in years. Between its gripping Campaign, engaging Multiplayer, and expanded Zombies game modes, BO6 has already become one of the biggest Call of Duty entries of all-time. Now, for those who have been interested in picking up Black Ops 6 but have been holding off, a new deal is worth taking advantage of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discovered by users on Reddit, an ongoing sale at Costco has seen Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being sold for the staggering amount of $19.97. This represents a price cut of roughly $50, which is absolutely ridiculous for a game that is still so new. It’s not known how long this offer might be lasting, but there’s a good chance that this will be the lowest price that BO6 is sold for in the months ahead.

Because this promotion for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is at Costco, there are some caveats. For starters, Costco locations often differ from one another when it comes to the sales that are offered, which means that this same deal might not be available at all storefronts. This extends to Costco’s website as well, which likely won’t feature this sale. Additionally, it seems that this discount only applies to the PS5 version of Black Ops 6, which means that those looking to pick the game up for Xbox might not be able to get it for the same amount.

Even with these caveats, it’s still shocking to see Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hit a price under $20 at any retailer. As such, it could warrant your time to see if your own local Costco stores are featuring this deal. If so, you’d be able to get one of the best games of 2024 at one of the best sale prices seen all year.