Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Celebrates The Holidays With Double XP

Activision is getting in the holiday spirit by giving players double XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 throughout the holiday period. The double XP event begins on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. This is the perfect gift to drop on Christmas Eve, especially for new players giving or getting Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a Christmas gift. The event was not officially announced, but eagle-eyed players spotted the event as an in-game tab. At the time of writing, there is no definitive end date for the holiday double XP event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The double XP event is a great opportunity for players to grind out levels and unlock rewards, as well as for new players to get a jumpstart on their Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 career. Players can expect to earn twice the normal amount of experience for their level and weapons. The double XP event also extends to Call of Duty Warzone, meaning you can take advantage of it in both titles.

One of the newest operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event runs alongside the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event. This event has an end date of Friday, January 3, 2025. The goal is to earn Archie figures by eliminating enemy players in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. These can be exchanged for rewards, including the AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle if you redeem 12 Archie Figurines.

Taking advantage of both evens will maximize your return throughout the holiday period and into the next year. Equipping your favorite loadouts ensures you earn the most weapon experience and unlock attachments for your preferred kits as quickly as possible. You can also diversify what loadouts you use to unlock more attachments for more weapons and have a more balanced arsenal to choose from.

Activision has given players numerous double XP events, which makes it easier than ever to grind out levels and weapon attachments. Typically, these periods are announced to give players time to prepare, but sometimes they are surprise drops like this one. Regardless, players should jump into this event and get as much XP as possible, while keeping an eye out for future events.

Call of Duty: Warzone players can stay busy over the holidays.

Activision has called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 the best Call of Duty in years and is actively working on proving this accolade. Events such as these go a long way toward supporting and improving a game, as well as keeping a player base engaged and growing. Players should expect more events in 2025 and beyond.

Those interested in older Call of Duty titles can look toward rumors of classic Call of Duty games coming to Game Pass. While not confirmed, titles such as Call of Duty: Blacks Op 2 and more, have been added to the Microsoft PC store and Xbox PC app. This does not necessarily mean these games are coming to Game Pass, but it makes it possible since a similar practice has happened in the past with other titles. If not coming to Game Pass, players may be able to expect a sale for the holiday or New Year.