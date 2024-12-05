Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases Massive Season 1 Reloaded Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has today received its massive Season 1 Reloaded update across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. With Season 1 now at its halfway point, Activision is looking to inject new content into BO6 to keep it fresh until Season 2 begins. To that end, this new patch for the game has not only added new maps to Multiplayer and Zombies game modes, but also has brought some new cosmetics to tie-in with the holiday season.

Downloadable right now, this Season 1 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 is one of the largest that the game has seen to this point. As mentioned, new maps are the biggest additions with this patch, but S1 Reloaded has also brought a new shotgun, sniper, and melee item to the game. Per usual, these new inclusions have come about alongside a number of balance changes and bug fixes that have impacted other areas of CoD: Black Ops 6.

For Zombies fans, the new Citadelle de Morts map is also now playable in Black Ops 6 and should keep players busy for quite some time. Other than the new location, Zombies also has new enemies, perks, mods, and upgrades that have shaken things up. This will only be further expanded upon later this month when the “Jingle Hells” Zombies event kicks off on December 17th.

Until then, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this Season 1 Reloaded update to BO6 attached below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes

New Multiplayer Maps

Hacienda (6v6) Last seen in Black Ops 4, the iconic competitive map returns, sending Operators back to the infamous vineyard estate. Battle within the open-air, two-story mansion with surrounding views of the pristine courtyard below. From the grand foyer past the lion statue, head toward the showroom garage or move out to the garden to keep the fight outside. On the other end of the estate, marvel at the built-in aquarium above the vault.

Racket (2v2, 6v6) Time to crack open the heart of the Luttazzi money laundering operation and hit them where it really hurts. Breach the premises in this small-sized underground bank vault, a line of broken tiles marking the path of the center bulldozer placed before the vault of golden bars. Defaced pieces of art and the crossed-out emblem of the Luttazzi family indicate not just greed but malicious intent. In combat, however, leave that all to the side — keep your senses sharp and your head on a swivel while navigating the map’s many tight corners and enclosed spaces.

Nuketown Holiday (6v6) Nuketown gets a festive makeover for the holidays. Put on your winter gear and grab some snowballs!



New Limited-Time Multiplayer Modes

Ran-Snack (December 12) Trade gold for sweets in this festive LTM that challenges teams to gather and deposit the most cookies. Grab cookies from the rotating crate and fallen Operators and bring them back to your stash. Impede the enemy’s progress by eating their cookies directly from their cookie box. In honor of the season of giving, your Operator also earns buffs for depositing cookies, including a speed boost, faster reload, and faster health regen. The first team to reach the Score Limit or have the best score when the Time Limit expires wins.

Infectious Holiday (December 12) Even the undead are getting into the holiday spirit as zombies and fallen Operators don festive clothing in this festive twist on the fan-favorite Infected mode.



New Weapons

Maelstrom – Shotgun (Merry Mayhem Event Reward) Clear rooms with this fast firing full-auto Shotgun that overwhelms enemies with a hail of lead. The perfect weapon for the new Racket Strike map and in any confined area, the Maelstrom requires getting up close, its heavy recoil and large hip spread quickly losing effectiveness at range. If you can close the distance first, they’re toast.

AMR Mod 4 – Sniper Rifle (Archie’s Festival Frenzy Event Reward) Down enemies fast with this powerful Sniper Rifle providing a one-shot elimination across the upper body not accounting for armor. Its high damage is balanced by slow aim speed and heavy recoil, though these drawbacks can be alleviated with the right attachments. However you customize it, this thing is guaranteed to hit hard.

Cleaver – Melee (Event Reward) Go ham with the close-quarters Cleaver Melee weapon. Chop and slice with a mix of heavy and light attacks. Equally useful for enemy Operators and the undead.



New Attachments

3-Round Burst Mod Conversion (Merry Mayhem Event Reward) Convert the XM4 Assault Rifle’s primary firing mode into a three-round burst, conserving ammo and supporting a steadier aim through sustained combat.

3-Round Burst Mod Conversion (Archie’s Festive Frenzy Event Reward) Add some control to the rapid-fire Kompakt 92 SMG with a three-round burst primary firing mode. Each burst cycles quickly to the next, allowing you to still pump out damage when it’s needed most.



New Multiplayer Perk & Wildcard

New Perk – Season Launch Window Shrapnel Radar – Recon Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event Blast damage dealt from area-of-effect Lethals, Tacticals and Field Upgrades mark the injured target on your minimap.

New Wildcard – Unlocked In-Season High Roller Equip a fourth Scorestreak for use in Core 6v6 Multiplayer matches. Pairs well with Assassin, Dispatcher, and Bankroll.



New Zombies Map

Citadelle des Morts One of Avalon’s oldest landmarks, the Citadel is shunned by locals both for its sinister history and because it is a base of operations for the crime family known as the French Syndicate. The castle was established in the 1100s on the site of a leper colony, and construction was completed a century later. In the 1300s, the renegade knight Guy de Saint Michel and his four enforcers took over the fortress and instituted a criminal reign of terror that birthed the Syndicate.



New Zombies Enemy

Doppelghast (Citadelle des Morts) Serving as the next stage in the evolutionary chain of Dark Aether metamorphosis, Doppelghasts are violent and display erratic and unsettling movement, as if each head is independently fighting for control of its body. It lurches, randomly knots itself up to perform fast and unexpected maneuvers and tends to outrun its lesser brethren using its powerful, elongated feet.



New Zombies Perk-A-Cola

Vulture Aid Available for the first time since Black Ops II, consume a can of Vulture Aid Elixir once you find the monstrous avian sculpture of a Perk-A-Cola machine, and you’ll discover an increase in the variety of loot dropped from enemies. Additional loot takes the form of Essence Vials and small Ammo drops. This is only available (and visible) to the player with Vulture Aid active. Then unlock the full power of the Perk by ensuring Augments are added! Vulture Aid is available on Citadelle des Morts, along with the eight previously accessible Zombies Perks. Note that some of these eight Perks are only available via a Der Wunderfizz machine. Vulture Aid is available on Liberty Falls and Terminus maps via the Der Wunderfizz machine. Vulture Aid: Major Augments Fetid Upgr-aid On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that charges your Field Upgrade. Smell of Death On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that conceals you while standing in it. Parting Gift Vulture Aid ammo drops give more ammo to Wonder Weapons. Vulture Aid: Minor Augments Condor’s Reach Auto-pickup loot from farther away. Carrion Luggage Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage. Picky Eater On death, zombies have a higher chance of dropping your current equipment.



New Zombies Ammo Mod

Light Mend Bullets deal Light (i.e. elemental) damage. Each bullet has a chance to transform a normal or Special enemy’s health into a healing glyph that moves to nearby injured allies. This Ammo Mod can be used in all three Zombies maps along with the previously accessible Ammo Mods, assuming it is chosen at an Arsenal Machine. Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event. Light Mend: Major Augments Antibiotic The healing glyph now damages enemies that touch it, but its lifetime is reduced. Big Game Light Mend can activate on Elite enemies, dropping three more healing glyphs. Dual Action Consuming a healing glyph will temporarily allow you to heal faster. Light Mend: Minor Augments Longer Life The healing glyph’s lifetime is increased. Extra Strength The healing glyph replenishes more health when consumed. Express Remedy Increase the range that the glyph will move to an ally.



New Zombies Field Upgrade

Tesla Storm For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies. This Field Upgrade can be used in all three Zombies maps along with the previously accessible Field Upgrades, assuming it is chosen as part of your Loadout, or swapped via the menu during a game. Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event. Tesla Storm: Major Augments Transformer The field’s damage is increased by the number of allies that are connected. Shockwave On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies. Static Discharge On activation, create a lethal surge of electricity around you. Tesla Storm: Minor Augments Power Grid Increase the range the electric tether can connect to allies. Overclocked Your movement speed is increased during Tesla Storm. Lithium Charged Increase Tesla Storm duration.



New GobbleGums

Power Keg (Rare): Spawns a Full Power Power-up. Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Time Out (Ultra): Lasts three minutes. Clear all Normal and Special enemies and end the Round. Normal spawning will not resume during this time. Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Holiday Cheer (Whimsical): Zombies have festive decorations. Primarily unlocked in the Jingle Hells Limited Time Event, potentially whenever you earn GobbleGums by playing. Also unlocked randomly from a successful Exfil. Once acquired, Holiday Cheer GobbleGums can be kept (they do not expire) and used in any of the three available maps. Expect these to be earned even after the Holiday Season.



New Zombies Training Course

Coming in Season 01 at Reloaded Launch, the Zombies Training Course allows you to learn the basics if you’re a new or casual player or refresh your knowledge if you’re a more seasoned player.

Polish your favorite armament and drop into Liberty Falls where the gruff Arsenal Machine Drill Sergeant gives you tough love as you maneuver to a sequence of different “Station” flags dotted around the map. If you’re unsure how to play this game mode, visit the following stations and learn (and perform) a different aspect of the game. Killing Zombies: Learn how to kill zombies and replenish resources. Map Progression: Learn how to navigate the world and progress rounds. Powering Up Players: Buff your strength and survivability with Perks and Armor. Powering Up Weapons: Increase your lethality with weapon upgrades. Getting New Weapons: Discover methods to acquire new weapons. GobbleGums: Learn how to use GobbleGums for unique power-ups. Exfil: Learn how to exit a match.



New Limited-Time Zombies Modes

Jingle Hells (December 17) Deck the Falls with boughs of holly, as the Jingle Hells festive Limited Time Mode returns! Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, Jingle Hells drops you in what could optimistically be called a winter wonderland, as the entirety of the Liberty Falls map is festooned with wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting, and a thin blanket of snow. Although, something feels a bit off… not least the melting piles of slush stained with bloody entrails…





GLOBAL

Camos

CDL, Ranked Play, and Incentive Camos can now be equipped to any Weapon, regardless of whether all 9 Military Camos have been unlocked for that Weapon in one mode

Settings

Controllers Stick Sensitivity The controller stick sensitivity sliders system changed from a 1-20 scale to a 0.10-4.00. This will give players finer control over their sensitivity values and more transparency on the effect of their changes. Previously set sensitivity settings will be maintained.



MULTIPLAYER

Maps

New Hacienda (6v6) Racket (2v2, 6v6) Nuketown Holiday (6v6)

Adjustments Lowtown Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace. Protocol Adjusted Search & Destroy A Bombsite location



Modes

Adjustments Hardpoint Resolved an issue where zone markers could sometimes disappear when contesting a hardpoint location. CDL Modes (CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search and Destroy, CDL Control) Dynamic Map Elements are now disabled by default in CDL game modes. Secret paths (Skyline bookcase, Hacienda panic room) will be open by default.



Weapons

We will be releasing a large weapon balancing patch shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. The patch will address some common pieces of community feedback that we have been seeing. Here are just a few of the high level changes, with detailed notes coming later.

Headshot damage improvements on full-auto weapons

Full removal of idle sway at the start of ADS on Sniper Rifles

Reductions to visual recoil, sway, and bob

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that displayed incorrect movement speed values on some weapons in Detailed Weapon Stats.

Theater Mode

Addressed an issue where HUD effects from a previously spectated player would be shown when in Free Cam in Theater.

Addressed an issue where the Hellstorm intro would not be displayed in Theater.

Addressed an issue where Free Cam would zoom in and out if the last spectated player is ADS.

Addressed an issue where Smoke Grenade VFX were not properly displayed in Theater.

Addressed an issue where a black screen would be present when viewing a file in Theater.

Addressed a crash that could occur when attempting to open a Theater file when another has already been opened.

Free Cam movement bindings for up/down on controllers have been adjusted to L1/R1.

Perks

Recon Combat Specialty bonus of the HUD edge indicator will now only display when an enemy is ADS

Improved Auto-Ping from Tracker in Free For All modes.

Equipment

Resolve an issue where flash and concussion assists could be awarded when hitting teammates in modes with friendly fire enabled

Scorestreaks

Addressed issues where static overlays from various Scorestreaks could persist in the Winner’s Circle.

Sentry Turret will now target enemies in last stand.

Resolved an issue where players firing an unsuppressed weapon with the Ghost perk equipped could be seen by an enemy Scout Pulse.

Addressed an issue where the Archangel Launcher and Hand Cannon would be stowed when performing a high mantle.

Addressed an issue where the player would be unable to use a second Archangel Launcher in one life when obtained by points and a Care Package.

Lobby Vote

Fixed an issue with the Classified vote option that was causing it to frequently select the same map(s) in some playlists. The Classified vote option will now randomly select one of the map (or mode) selections not shown in the 2 visible Lobby Vote options.

UI

Social Addressed an issue where friends were not showing online when resuming from sleep on consoles. Addressed an issue where offline players could show as Online Friends in Social.



Challenges

Calling Card Challenges Fixed an issue that was preventing the “Merciless Killer” Challenge from progressing if any of the 10 Kills required were achieved with a Scorestreak Weapon (Archangel Launcher or Hand Cannon)

Daily Challenges Reduced the amount of progress needed to complete various Multiplayer Daily Challenges

Camo Challenges Launcher Gold & Dark Spine Camo Challenges now also award progress when destroying enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades in one match, in addition to destroying enemy Scorestreaks Addressed an issue where final kills of a match were not consistently being counted toward Camo Challenges.



Ranked Play

New Updated Restrictions The following items are now restricted in Ranked Play to match the latest CDL pro GAs: Assault Rifles: Krig Model L XM4 SMGs Saug Snipers All Snipers (All Modes) Attachments: All Assault Rifle and SMG Magazine Attachments Equipment: Smoke Grenades (All Modes) Players who have the above items equipped to their Ranked Play Loadouts will want to manually swap them out for unrestricted items and Attachments. If players select a Loadout with restricted content the restricted items will be automatically removed when the player spawns in-game. Hacienda With the return of the competitive staple Hacienda in Season 01 Reloaded, the map will be added to the Ranked map pool for all 3 Ranked modes prior to it being added to the official CDL map pool later in December: Hacienda Hardpoint Hacienda Control Hacienda Search & Destroy Rewind Control will be removed with the addition of Hacienda Control Ranked Play Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that was preventing SR Loss Forgiveness from applying correctly after the player’s first Loss of the Day CDL Modes Update (CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search and Destroy, CDL Control) Dynamic Map Elements are now disabled by default in CDL game modes. Secret paths (Skyline bookcase, Hacienda panic room) will be open by default



Stability

Various stability fixes.

ZOMBIES

General Updates Reduced the number of Mangler spawns at mid-to-high Rounds. Implemented a maximum cap on active Manglers in the game, ramping up until the cap is released at Round 100. Reduced the Mangler’s arm cannon health. Significantly reduced the length of Special Rounds by reducing the number of spawns and adjusting the spawn delay rate for Special Rounds. Scaled Parasite damage between Rounds 31-91. Slightly increased damage scaling for base zombies at Round 150-400. Addressed an issue that would prevent zombies from spawning normally after loading a save. Addressed an issue where rarely all players would be downed without a way to revive and have to wait to bleed out before the match would end. Addressed an issue in splitscreen where Player 1 would not spawn with the correct loadout.

Terminus Addressed an issue where the AFK timer was not present on Terminus Directed Mode. Addressed an issue that caused additional Amalgam’s to spawn in when loading a save. Addressed an issue where using the Beamsmasher alternate fire mode on a camera would display “Immune” text. Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect iconography on the minimap during the Boat Race.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn outside the Exfil zone during an Exfil attempt. Addressed an issue where Parasites could spawn in Liberty Falls. Addressed an issue where Vermin could end up on the roof when attacking the player in some locations. Addressed an issue where Zombies could get underneath the Forecourt.



Weapons

Added the Krig C, Saug, Sirin 9mm and Power Drill to the Mystery Box.

Addressed an issue where the AK-74 would have downward recoil.

Addressed an issue where some weapons would have the wrong rarity displayed.

Wonder Weapons

Thrustodyne M23 Addressed an issue where the alternate fire could be used without a cooldown.



Perks

Jugger-Nog Addressed an issue where the Reactive Armor augment would stun Brainrot charmed zombies. Improved the lighting on the perk machine.

Der Wunderfizz Machine Der Wunderfizz will now appear on the map when loading a save past Round 25 without needing to progress to the next round.



Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event.

Dark Flare Addressed an issue where Dark Flare could be activated without being fully charged.

Quick Revive Addressed an issue that caused Dying Wish not to account for armor mitigation.

Aether Shroud Closed an exploit that allowed players to go through doors and barriers without unlocking them with the Burst Dash augment.



GobbleGums

Power Keg Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Time Out Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Free Fire Addressed an issue where Underbarrel Grenade Launchers and PaP’d GS45 Pistols would not have unlimited ammo. Addressed an issue where the player would be unable to use GobbleGums while having a Sentry Turret active.



Scorestreaks

Hand Cannon Unlock available through the Armory for players that did not already unlock it with The Hit List Event.



Power-Ups

Max Armor Power-Up will now also fill the player’s reserve plates.

Loot

Addressed an issue where picking up a weapon off the ground could swap it with your secondary weapon instead of the held weapon.

Activities

S.A.M. Trials Addressed an issue where original scorestreaks were sometimes not returned to the player after the trial.



Challenges

Calling Card Challenges Fixed issues that were preventing the following Zombies Calling Card Challenges from tracking correctly: “Endless Barrage” Prestige 1 Challenge “Madness” Career Challenge “Kunoichi” Dark Ops Challenge “Sticks n’ Stones” Dark Ops Challenge “Splash Damage” Trophy Hunter Challenge “Liberated” Dark Ops Challenge “Gumption” Kitted Out Challenge “Hide & Seek” Fresh Meat Challenge

Daily Challenges Reduced the amount of progress needed to complete various Zombies Daily Challenges

Medals Addressed an issue that was preventing the Monkey Business Medal from tracking correctly.



UI

Addressed an issue where playlists would sometimes appear locked.

Updated the text below Directed Mode rewards to “Charm reward will also be awarded for completing Standard Mode” to accurately reflect what will be additionally awarded from Standard mode.

Addressed an issue where sometimes the previous GobbleGum name was shown when scrolling through GobbleGum packs in the store.

Addressed an issue in splitscreen where the GobbleGum UI from the previous match would be present at the start of a new match preventing the player from seeing what Gums they have.

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard would be missing in splitscreen.

Addressed an issue where the Center Dot crosshair would disappear in 3rd person.

Updated the ping icon for the Krig C.

Addressed some text inconsistencies.

