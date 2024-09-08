Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets New Update Ahead of Beta End

Activision has pushed out another new update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta ahead of its conclusion. At this point in time, the BO6 beta has been running for over a week in total after its initial "Early Access" phase began this past weekend. With the open beta set to continue until tomorrow, September 9, Activision has made a couple of additional changes to the test version of BO6, notably adding increased XP rates.

As a whole, this new update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is relatively small. Activision has made a couple of improvements to the game's servers to improve stability while also adding the Scud map back to the rotation in Core Moshpit playlists. Other than this, it has been noted that issues tied to flashbangs along with buffs to frag grenades have also been made. Lastly, Activision notes that a lone Daily Challenge has also been fixed to go along with the start of Double Weapon XP, which will begin today at midday.

Following the conclusion of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, there will be no more additional test phases for the game (at least that we know of) until release. That means the next time anyone will be able to play Black Ops 6 will be next month on October 25th across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In addition, Black Ops 6 will also be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass, which is the largest such game that the subscription service has ever seen on day-one.

Until that time, you can get a look at the full patch notes for today's final update to the CoD: BO6 beta attached down below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Update Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS



Scud returned to rotation in Core Moshpit

PROGRESSION

Daily Challenges Addressed an issue where users weren't granted bonus XP after completing Daily Challenges.



STABILITY

Addressed issues with server-side stability.

GENERAL