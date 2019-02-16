Boogie2988 Under Fire For Joke Made While Streaming ‘Apex Legends’

Popular YouTuber and The Game Awards recipient Steven “Boogie2988” Williams has come under scrutiny from various parts of the gaming community for a joke he made during a recent stream of Apex Legends on Twitch.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, Boogie, like many in the streaming business, was broadcasting some Apex Legends, the popular and free new battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

One point during the stream while playing with random players, Boogie2988 made a “tasteless” comment about his teammate and their family life.

As you can see, there’s not much to the comments, and they are far from the most egregious thing you’ll hear on voice chat while playing any multiplayer game. That said, they were still enough to land Boogie in some hot water.

The above clip was shared on places like Reddit and Twiiter, and drew criticism for being insensitive and insolent to a complete stranger.

The backlash seemingly prodded Boogie to address the comments, which he admitted were “tasteless,” but also stood by as being nothing more than a joke.

Ok final word on this reddit hate then I wanna be done with it. It was a joke. The guy in the game took it as a joke. We had a great game together. But I understand that it doesnt seem funny and was tasteless. I also see why its toxic to “troll” voice chat. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) February 14, 2019

Lesson learned. Be more polite to randos in games. Will do. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) February 14, 2019

Anyway, if you haven’t already, be sure to check out Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s free-to-play, and while it sure has its large swath of toxic players, it’s not as bad as many other popular online games.

